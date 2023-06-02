Former Superman Dean Cain Flies Out Of $6.25 Million Malibu Fortress Of Solitude

After listing the place in March, 1990s TV Superman Dean Cain has sold the Malibu Fortress of Solitude he has called home since 2004. Dean bought the home in 2004 for $2.6 million. The luxurious property just sold for $6.25 million, an impressive sum but $1 million less than its original $7.25 million asking price.

The home itself is a gem at any price, with 3,302 square feet of luxurious interior space with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a library, and a "bonus lookout loft" specifically for taking in the perfect view of the California coast. Here's how it's described in the property's official listing:

"Great opportunity to purchase one of the best locations in Malibu Country Estates on a private and unobstructed ocean-view property located on a prime perimeter cul-de-sac. This single level home with pool and spa is situated on a large lot with an incredible 280 coastline and city lights view. Featuring hardwood and natural stone floors throughout, the high beamed living room, ocean view primary suite, and generous kitchen space all open to the private yard where you can choose to entertain guests or take in the amazing view."

The swimming pool outside is joined by a waterfall spa and large yard, as well as a "terraced garden with roses, aloe vera, corral trees, along with an orchard of Avocado, Orange, Lemon, Grapefruit, Tangerine, and Loquat trees." And the listing covers the benefits of the surrounding area nicely too:

"The proximity to beaches, downtown Malibu shopping, local eateries, and the ability to join the Pepperdine Crest Club for access to athletic facilities and events make this property the perfect way to enjoy the Malibu way of life."

Despite the discount, Cain is said to be "stoked" about the sale and reportedly made millions compared to what he originally paid for the home.

You can take a look at the former Malibu residence of Dean Cain in the video below from Daniel Dilanian on Vimeo: