Former NBA Pro Hassan Whiteside Has Listed His Miami Beach Mansion For $19.5 Million

Hassan Whiteside was a part of the Miami Heat for five years between 2014 and 2019, and now he's looking to part ways with his opulent waterfront mansion in the area, constructed in 2014, according to Realtor.com. Whiteside has recently listed the eye-catching property for sale, with an asking price of $19.5 million.

The mansion sprawls across a little over 5,400 square feet of one of the most enviable spots in the country, in the Lakeview neighborhood of Miami Beach. It has six bedrooms and seven baths, and one of its most striking features is its "floating" glass and wood staircase. Here's more from the home's official listing:

"Soaring ceilings, a floating staircase, and waterfront lounges define the social areas. A contemporary chef's kitchen features an impressive aquarium. The primary suite is complete with grand dressing room, sleek bath, and expansive terrace with hot tub + tranquil views to the water. An enviable pool setting beholds a Summer kitchen, hosting bar, covered dining, firepit, and private dock along 85′ of water frontage. The amenity suite continues with a top of the line home cinema, fitness area, and spectacular rooftop with pergola and dramatic views. Beautiful garden entry, koi pond, automated gate, spacious car port, and extensive driveway complete this offering."

You read that right; this house has an aquarium in the kitchen, so in theory, at least, it might be possible to keep dinner swimming happily until the last possible moment.

Whiteside retired from the NBA last year after a stint in Puerto Rico, and he purchased this Miami home through a trust owned by noted wealth manager to sports stars Joseph McLean for $7.3 million in 2016, two years into his run with the Heat. And it's not his only home in the Miami area, as he bought a swanky corner penthouse in The Standard Residences in Miami back in 2022 for $1.2 million.

Getting back to his listed property, you can check out out below in the video from the Compass Real Estate YouTube channel: