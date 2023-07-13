Former Los Angeles Laker Dion Waiters Drops Price Of Miami Mansion To $16.5 Million

Tucked away in the Miami suburb of Pinecrest is a property that Dion Waiters, who won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, calls "Waiters Island" in reference to his NBA nickname. But Waiters Island may soon be Waiters Island no more, since Waiters has reportedly been trying to sell the property for months, and just recently dropped its asking price from $18 million to $16.5 million.

Waiters' desire to move back to his hometown in Philadelphia full time is reportedly driving the sale. But the effort to find a buyer has evidently stalled, and now the price has gotten a hefty $1.5 million discount.

On the other hand, if Dion does get $16.5 million, that will be a significant profit over his 2017 purchase price of $7.4 million.

As for the home itself, it's a secluded hideaway that really earns the Waiters Island moniker. It sprawls across almost 14,000 square feet of living space on a two-acre lot, with nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, the property's official listing calls it "[o]ne of the largest homes ever built" in the area. It goes on, not shying away from the "private island" imagery without actually naming Waiters himself:

"Live like you're on your own Island w the most exclusive privacy, resort style ambiance, entertainers paradise and a car connoisseur's dream. Features a front water pool, towering ceilings, 12Ft doors, Theatre, 3 enormous primary suites w unimaginable closet spaces. The most grand kitchen one would ever need, accompanied with a very lavish outdoor kitchen area, teppanyaki grill, bbq and all top of the line appliances. More than enough space to add a tennis/bball court if desired."

The home makes a palatial impression, with touches like an entry court with reflecting pools and animal sculptures, and now it's available at a bargain. With the price cut, hopefully Waiters Island will find its new owner in the near future.

You can take a look at it in the video below from the Onzyte Productions YouTube channel:

Dion was the #4 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. He went on to earn $70 million during his NBA career, which lasted from 2012 to 2021.

The end of his NBA career was somewhat tumultuous. In his last season alone he was suspended THREE TIMES by the Miami Heat, including for the season opener. He was suspended once for social media behavior, a second time for getting caught consuming weed gummies and a third time for skipping practice because he was "sick" but then posting a picture of himself partying for his birthday.

Earlier this week Dion announced his intention to make an NBA comeback. He held a 30 minute workout drill in Las Vegas with a dozen NBA scouts.