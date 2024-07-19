Former Los Angeles Angels Manager Mike Scioscia Lists Newport Beach Villa For $9 Million

Mike Scioscia, best known to baseball fans as the former manager of the Los Angeles Angels from 2000 to 2018, is moving on from the handsome and luxurious waterfront villa in Newport Beach that he and his wife Anne Scioscia have owned for much of that period. They bought the place in 2003 for $3 million, and now they have listed it for sale with an asking price of $9.2 million.

The house is an ideal island getaway with enough space and amenities to be a home. It boasts almost 2,400 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms and three and a half baths, plus a range of features like a private dock, an elevator, and a 400-square-foot rooftop deck. The official listing goes on:

"Additional Features Include: Newer 'Beach-Style' Hardwood Flooring, Cedar-Lined Closets, Dual Pane Windows, Extensive Recessed Lighting, Designer Light Fixtures, Raised Panel Doors, Crown Molding, Custom Casements/Baseboards, and Automatic Silhouette Shades. Convenient Elevator located in the Private Brick Courtyard Patio Next to the 2 Car Garage, perfect for Easy Delivery of Groceries to Kitchen. Courtyard Patio also Includes a Half Bathrm and an Outdoor Shower for Sandy Feet coming in from the Beach."

If Scioscia manages to find a buyer for this asking price, he'll be making more than $6 million compared to what he paid for the home back in 2003, but that doesn't factor in the numerous improvements that have been made to the property over the years, including various cosmetic renovations and bringing the home into modern standards of energy efficiency. And of course, the location on the coast of the manmade Little Balboa Island, reportedly renowned for its laid-back island lifestyle, makes this a special gem for that alone.

You can take a look at Mike Scioscia's longtime beachfront home in the video below from the Lily Campbell, Realtor YouTube channel: