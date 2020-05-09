Former Dallas Cowboy Jason Witten Getting Rid Of Texas Mansion For $4.6 Million

Jason Witten's longtime home in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys is his home no longer, as he's recently jumped over to the Las Vegas Raiders. And now the veteran player is getting rid of his actual literal home just outside of Dallas – a pretty sweet mansion in the Mediterranean style, with an asking price of $4.6 million.

The mansion, which sits on 1.2 acres of land in Westlake, Texas, is an impressive piece of property, located in a gated community known as "Vaquero." According to the home's official listing, Vaquero is "home to notables seeking a concierge lifestyle and freedom to socialize privately behind guarded walls," and TMZ points out that one of those notables is conservative radio personality Glenn Beck, who is said to own his own property nearby, and the neighborhood is full of current and former professional athletes. The listing goes on:

"The corner culdesac 1.2 acre homesite, is graced with main estate of 8k feet living space and separate guest house 828 feet surrounded by mature landscaping, flora and multi outdoor living spaces. The two story grand salon separates the master wing from all the other major living spaces of game and media centers, guest and kitchen down and only bed suites up. The world renowned private club to include Fazio course and incredible club facilities are complimented by automatic entry into Westlake Academy IBS curriculum. Impeccably perfect."

That doesn't mention the swimming pool, with as you'll see in the property video, looks more like a resort than someone's private residence, and it's all located about 30 minutes outside of Dallas, which likely makes it an ideal location for anybody who seeks a retreat from the big city while also not being too far away from its recreational (or professional) offers.

You can take a good look at Witten's soon-to-be-former Texas home in the video below, courtesy of Epic Foto Group: