Former Atlanta Brave Chipper Jones Is Selling His Georgia Home For $15 Million

Chipper Jones, retired baseball legend formerly of the Atlanta Braves, is selling an impressive estate in Canton, Georgia, outside Atlanta. Chipper's asking price?

$15 million

Sprawling across about 37 acres and located roughly 35 miles outside the city of Atlanta, Jones paid a reported $9.25 million for the property in 2018.

Known in marketing materials as Painted View Ranch and built in 2013, the property's main house boasts about 23,000 square feet of interior space with features like a wine room, sauna, movie theater, and four fireplaces. In addition to the main house, there's also a large carriage house, and a "state-of-the-art 4-stall stable," which itself has a two-bedroom apartment. Here's part of the listing:

"Painted View Ranch is a display of stunning architecture and impressive craftsmanship with captivating views through grand walls of glass that frame the vistas that give this property its name. Enter the primary residence through a three-story stone turret that rises about the courtyard and enjoy spectacular rooms for entertaining, a home theater, gym, sauna, steam shower, massage/yoga room, game room, custom playroom, and craft room. This one-of-a-kind 37+ acre estate includes beautiful gardens, a heated pool, fountains, pastures, and a pond."

Jones spoke to WSJ about the listing, attributing the decision to move from the gorgeous residence a matter of "downsizing." "We filled up this house at one point," he said, referring to a time when he and his wife, model Taylor Higgins, lived there with his children, "[n]ow we don't." Jones also revealed that the couple plan to stay in the area after the sale is closed.

In any event, you can take a look at Chipper Jones's impressive Georgia estate, known as Painted View Ranch, in the video below courtesy of Ansley Real Estate and Christie's International. Check it out: