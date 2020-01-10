Forest Whitaker Lets Go Of Compound In The Hollywood Hills For Almost $4 Million

Actor Forest Whitaker has found a buyer for his 1.6-acre estate which includes not just one but two separate houses, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. And although Whitaker is probably relieved to be rid of the property at $3.85 million, that's a bit less than the nearly $6 million he listed the property for back in 2017. Then, late in 2019, Whitaker dropped the asking price down to $4.3 million.

But, $3.8 million isn't a bad price considering the buyer is basically getting two houses for the price of one. First there's the 4,705-square-foot main house designed in the Mediterranean style. Then, there's another house (potentially a guest house) that comes in at nearly 2,000 square feet. Altogether, the property boasts a total of 11 bedrooms.

Here's how the main house was described in marketing materials:

"Set on a private road, behind gates and down a long driveway nestled amongst the trees sits this beautifully appointed Mediterranean Villa. A sweeping double staircase leads you down to expansive main rooms. The open living, dining, family rooms and kitchen were designed for both family living and elegant entertaining. All rooms with their Brazilian cherry wood floors offer french doors out to wrap around balconies and patios. The private maids room and bath are also on this level with doors to the patio and yard. All 4 family bedrooms and an office are accessed from the upper loft gallery. The serene master suite over looks the canyon and city views below and offers a large bath and fabulous walk in closet. Garage has been converted to a bonus room and bathroom."

That's courtesy of the video below from the PostRain YouTube channel, which gives you a look at the former home of Forrest Whitaker. Enjoy:

Whitaker brought the two properties back in 2003 along with his wife Keisha Whitaker, with whom he happened to file for divorce last year.