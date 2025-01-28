For The Low-Low Price Of $1 Million, You Can Rent Michael Jordan's Legendary Chicago Mansion For ONE WEEK

Followers of Celebrity Net Worth are almost certainly familiar with the saga of what is now known as "Champions Point," the dream home built in Chicago's Highland Park neighborhood by Michael Jordan, who tried for years to find a buyer for the home. Late last year, it was finally snapped up by real estate investor John Cooper, who got it at a significant discount for $9.5 million. Now, Robb Report has the story that Cooper is going an unusual route to try and make some money off his investment through what he's calling a "unique co-ownership model" that would pretty much be described as a variation on a timeshare.

Cooper spoke highly of the opportunity to co-own a truly unique piece of real estate in a press statement on the project:

"We envision Champions Point as more than just a luxury property—it's an opportunity to own a piece of history and bring sports enthusiasts together through a unique co-ownership model. Our goal is to create a shared experience where co-owners can enjoy unparalleled amenities and also the sense of connection and community that comes with it. By preserving the property's original design while integrating modern technology, we're ensuring that Champions Point continues to be a place where extraordinary memories are made for years to come."

Even without the MJ connection, Champions Point makes an impressive timeshare, with 32,000 square feet of luxury interior space, nine bedrooms, and 19 bathrooms. But the signature touches added by notable sports-lover Jordan include a regulation-size basketball court, a tennis court, a putting green, and a gym. Then, of course, there's the home's most notable feature, the front gate sporting Jordan's own #23.

Other amenities include a home theater, a swimming pool, a wine cellar, and even a designated cigar room complete with leather-bound poker tables.

The property's co-owners will pay $1 million per week to have use of the property, and for an additional fee they'll be able to use it for special events like weddings or corporate retreats. The shares will also be available to resell, so it could be something of an investment opportunity of its own, while the significant expenses of maintaining such a property will be split among the co-owners.

If you haven't seen it before, or you just feel like a return visit, see Champions Point for yourself in the video tour below from Enez Yilmazer on YouTube: