Footwear Mogul Kenneth Cole Lists Westchester County Manor For $22 Million

By on August 19, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

Footwear and clothing designer Kenneth Cole is parting ways with a stately manor in upstate New York. Realtor.com reports that Cole has listed the 12,000-square-foot mansion in Purchase (a small town in Westchester County) that he and his family have called home for more than 30 years, with an asking price of $22 million.

The mansion served as the primary residence for Cole and his family for decades, going all the way back to 1991, when he reportedly spent $2.8 million on the place. Now, he's looking to find a buyer for the 14-acre estate that its official listing describes as "one of New York's most prestigious." The listing goes on:

"A quiet country manor that's exceptionally private and secure, the estate is a stunning work of art, beautifully situated behind a gated entry at the end of a long, meandering driveway. The property boasts acres of lush rolling lawns adorned with over 35 years of seasonal perennials in year-round bloom, a glorious fenced saltwater pool and patio, five-hole putting green, pickleball, basketball & tennis courts, zen-like meditation garden, and a one-acre freshwater pond with koi and carp."

Some other outdoor features of the property include walls of stone indigenous to the landscape, an old-fashioned gazebo, and even "a charming life-size dollhouse." Other highlights include a large third-floor playroom, two saunas, a mudroom, plenty of space for cars, and even a designated golf cart garage (a Club Car golf cart is said to be included in the sale price).

Virtually every room of the longtime Cole family home is said to have a view of the surrounding garden scenery, and the elegant formal dining room has space for up to 80 guests. In the primary bedroom suite, you'll find two of everything: even walk-in closets and private balconies.

It's a dream family home in many ways, and it's easy to see why Cole hung onto it for so many years. But now, he tells Bloomberg, his kids have all grown, and it seems he's ready to pass it along to a new young family.

Take a look for yourself, courtesy of the Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty YouTube channel:

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Dov Charney Net Worth
    Dov
    Charney
  2. Freddie Mercury Net Worth
    Freddie
    Mercury
  3. Cardi B Net Worth
    Cardi
    B
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Vanessa Blue Net Worth
    Vanessa
    Blue
  6. Jenna Jameson Net Worth
    Jenna
    Jameson
  7. Johnny Depp Net Worth
    Johnny
    Depp
  8. Nadia Ali Net Worth
    Nadia
    Ali
  9. Frank Thomas Net Worth
    Frank
    Thomas
  10. Monica Lewinsky Net Worth
    Monica
    Lewinsky
  11. Vince Vaughn Net Worth
    Vince
    Vaughn
  12. Prince William Net Worth
    Prince
    William
  13. Kim Kardashian Net Worth
    Kim
    Kardashian
  14. Kai Cenat Net Worth
    Kai
    Cenat
  15. MrBeast Net Worth
    MrBeast
  16. Charles Grodin Net Worth
    Charles
    Grodin
  17. Mayim Bialik Net Worth
    Mayim
    Bialik