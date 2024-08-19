Footwear Mogul Kenneth Cole Lists Westchester County Manor For $22 Million

Footwear and clothing designer Kenneth Cole is parting ways with a stately manor in upstate New York. Realtor.com reports that Cole has listed the 12,000-square-foot mansion in Purchase (a small town in Westchester County) that he and his family have called home for more than 30 years, with an asking price of $22 million.

The mansion served as the primary residence for Cole and his family for decades, going all the way back to 1991, when he reportedly spent $2.8 million on the place. Now, he's looking to find a buyer for the 14-acre estate that its official listing describes as "one of New York's most prestigious." The listing goes on:

"A quiet country manor that's exceptionally private and secure, the estate is a stunning work of art, beautifully situated behind a gated entry at the end of a long, meandering driveway. The property boasts acres of lush rolling lawns adorned with over 35 years of seasonal perennials in year-round bloom, a glorious fenced saltwater pool and patio, five-hole putting green, pickleball, basketball & tennis courts, zen-like meditation garden, and a one-acre freshwater pond with koi and carp."

Some other outdoor features of the property include walls of stone indigenous to the landscape, an old-fashioned gazebo, and even "a charming life-size dollhouse." Other highlights include a large third-floor playroom, two saunas, a mudroom, plenty of space for cars, and even a designated golf cart garage (a Club Car golf cart is said to be included in the sale price).

Virtually every room of the longtime Cole family home is said to have a view of the surrounding garden scenery, and the elegant formal dining room has space for up to 80 guests. In the primary bedroom suite, you'll find two of everything: even walk-in closets and private balconies.

It's a dream family home in many ways, and it's easy to see why Cole hung onto it for so many years. But now, he tells Bloomberg, his kids have all grown, and it seems he's ready to pass it along to a new young family.

Take a look for yourself, courtesy of the Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty YouTube channel: