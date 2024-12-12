Floyd Mayweather Sells Miami Beach Mansion For $22 Million

By on December 12, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. has really been racking up real estate headlines in the last couple of months. First, he put his Los Angeles mansion up for sale with an asking price of $48 million, and then he was reported to be investing over $400 million in a huge affordable housing complex in New York City. Now, the retired boxer has sold his mansion located on a third corner of the United States, in Miami Beach, in an off-market deal.

The sale price was $22 million, a nice profit compared to the $18 million Mayweather spent on the property back in 2021. Also worth noting is that neither sale was a straight cash transaction, as the unknown buyer of the mansion will be assuming a $13 million mortgage on the property (in case you're interested, the monthly payment on the mortgage comes to almost $98,800).

The home itself is pretty much what you would expect a Miami Beach home belonging to Floyd "Money" Mayweather would be like. It's got 9,094 square feet of living space stacked on three stories right on the water, tucked away in the gated community of Palm Island. It boasts all the usual amenities, including a movie theater, a gym, a game room, and even an elevator, but its most impressive feature is probably the 5,000-square-foot observation deck up on the roof. From there, you can take in views of the water and the nearby Miami skyline, views the listing notes are also at least partially present in the master suite, the kitchen, and on the deck of the swimming pool. You'll also find an abundance of parking space with four separate garages, as well as a private dock, on the property.

You pretty much need to see it for yourself, so it's a good thing you can do just that in the video below:

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Jozy Altidore Net Worth
    Jozy
    Altidore
  2. Maria Callas Net Worth
    Maria
    Callas
  3. Jim Carrey Net Worth
    Jim
    Carrey
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Smokey Robinson Net Worth
    Smokey
    Robinson
  6. Lauren Holly Net Worth
    Lauren
    Holly
  7. Tom Shadyac Net Worth
    Tom
    Shadyac
  8. Richard Dawson Net Worth
    Richard
    Dawson
  9. Gladys Knight Net Worth
    Gladys
    Knight
  10. Cameron Diaz Net Worth
    Cameron
    Diaz
  11. Lisa Gastineau Net Worth
    Lisa
    Gastineau
  12. Mark Gastineau Net Worth
    Mark
    Gastineau
  13. Prince Fielder Net Worth
    Prince
    Fielder
  14. Benny Blanco Net Worth
    Benny
    Blanco
  15. Brittny Gastineau Net Worth
    Brittny
    Gastineau
  16. Rick James Net Worth
    Rick
    James
  17. Jordin Sparks Net Worth
    Jordin
    Sparks