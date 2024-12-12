Floyd Mayweather Sells Miami Beach Mansion For $22 Million

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. has really been racking up real estate headlines in the last couple of months. First, he put his Los Angeles mansion up for sale with an asking price of $48 million, and then he was reported to be investing over $400 million in a huge affordable housing complex in New York City. Now, the retired boxer has sold his mansion located on a third corner of the United States, in Miami Beach, in an off-market deal.

The sale price was $22 million, a nice profit compared to the $18 million Mayweather spent on the property back in 2021. Also worth noting is that neither sale was a straight cash transaction, as the unknown buyer of the mansion will be assuming a $13 million mortgage on the property (in case you're interested, the monthly payment on the mortgage comes to almost $98,800).

The home itself is pretty much what you would expect a Miami Beach home belonging to Floyd "Money" Mayweather would be like. It's got 9,094 square feet of living space stacked on three stories right on the water, tucked away in the gated community of Palm Island. It boasts all the usual amenities, including a movie theater, a gym, a game room, and even an elevator, but its most impressive feature is probably the 5,000-square-foot observation deck up on the roof. From there, you can take in views of the water and the nearby Miami skyline, views the listing notes are also at least partially present in the master suite, the kitchen, and on the deck of the swimming pool. You'll also find an abundance of parking space with four separate garages, as well as a private dock, on the property.

You pretty much need to see it for yourself, so it's a good thing you can do just that in the video below: