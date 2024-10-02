Floyd Mayweather Lists Beverly Hills Mansion For $48 Million

An incredible mansion in Beverly Hills that Floyd Mayweather purchased in 2017, just prior to his retirement from boxing for $25.5 million, is now being placed back on the market. And Mayweather is seeking nearly twice what he paid for the property, having listed it with an asking price of $48 million.

The glittery white palace is a picture of what comes to mind when you think of a Beverly Hills mansion on a half-acre lot right next door to the Beverly Hills Hotel. It was built "on spec" almost a decade ago by developer Nile Niami, who ended up selling it to Mayweather in 2017. The property's interesting ownership history goes even further back than that, though. Niami bought it and tore down the 90s-era mansion that stood there from Marianne Metropoulos, wife of billionaire C. Dean Metropoulos, the Metropoulos family known for its superlative tastes in luxury real estate.

Mayweather's mansion boasts more than 15,300 square feet of living space, with six bedrooms and ten bathrooms, plus a number of amenities, as its official listing makes clear:

"Situated next to the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, this Estate exudes sophistication and cutting-edge design. Its open floor plan and expansive spaces are perfect for entertaining on a grand scale. The main residence boasts a formal living room framed by 10 sets of French doors, a beautifully paneled library, an elegant dining room, and a gourmet kitchen. The family room and cocktail bar, complete with a display wine cellar, enhance the home's luxurious appeal. The primary suite is a private retreat, offering dual baths that open to a large terrace, as well as extravagant walk-in closets. The guest house includes a state-of-the-art cinema, Miele-equipped concession bar, gym, staff quarters and an expansive garage. Set in an unparalleled Beverly Hills location, this estate offers the ultimate city living experience."

Mayweather still reportedly owns homes in Las Vegas and Miami Beach, but neither really comes close to the $48 million he's seeking for this Beverly Hills castle — he paid $10 million for his Vegas mansion and $18 million for the compound in Miami Beach.

Below are two videos of Floyd Mayweather's now-listed Beverly Hills mansion: