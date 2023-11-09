Florida Mansion That Belonged To The Late Kirstie Alley Sells For Over $5 Million

The late "Cheers" star Kirstie Alley, who died in 2022 at age 71, called Clearwater, Florida home for over 20 years… possibly due to the Church of Scientology "Gold Base" headquarters also being located there. For much of those two decades, Kirstie lived in a large mansion which she purchased from Lisa Marie Presley for $1.5 million in 2000. Kirstie's estate listed the home a month after her death for $6 million and it just sold for $5.2 million.

The home dates back to 1993, and possibly the most striking thing about it is its sheer size. With a total of 7,800 square feet of interior living space, and room for nine bedrooms and ten bathrooms, this is a sprawling multi-structure compound that includes a three-story main house and a two-bedroom duplex guest house. But the property's official listing seems to place the its spectacular views above all else:

"The property is fully fenced, gated, secure and private. The front yard is a picture of old trees and branches, perfect ratio of sun and shade for the Florida climate. Walk down to the main entrance and enter through the front private courtyard that has a stone fireplace and water feature, perfect for small gatherings and entertaining. The entrance is a grand modern foyer with french double glass doors that introduces to you to the main event – THE WATER VIEW. You cant get better than a 180 degrees water view of Clearwater Harbor, and it's visible from nearly every room of the main house. Imagine a different sky every day, a different sunset every night. You have your own 60 foot dock with electric, water, jet ski lift and entertaining platform suitable for elegant and romantic dining maybe even a private wedding. Blissful."

Information on the property's new owner is scarce, but whoever it is got the home at a discount, since the Tampa Bay Times reported it was initially listed for $5.95 million back in February, a few months after the actress's passing.

Check out the spectacular mansion in the video below, from the SmartReal Real Estate Photography YouTube channel: