Flea Of The Red Hot Chili Peppers Purchases $7.5M Malibu Colony Home

Red Hot Chili Pepper and occasional actor Michael Balzary, better known to the general public as Flea, has a new home in the exclusive Malibu Colony gated community in California, according to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com. And the 1,850-square-foot, three-bedroom cottage built with a lavish tropical theme cost a reported $7.5 million.

The home's inspiration from a tropical rainforest isn't exactly subtle, and gives both its exterior and interior a unique atmosphere that might remind you of a luxury treehouse in an old "Tarzan" movie. Here's how the property was described in official marketing materials from Hilton & Hyland:

"Located inside the exclusive guard-gated community of Malibu Colony. A majestic tropical forest provides tranquility and privacy to this warm and inviting architectural garden home. An indoor/outdoor feel is provided by abundant wood and windows. The property keeps unfolding to a guest house with rooftop views of the mountains and Malibu Lagoon. This unique hidden oasis is a short distance from the ocean. Truly a masterpiece not to be missed. Includes deeded beach access rights."

The home is a true oasis for any lover of nature and the high life, but it's not certain how much time Flea will actually be spending here since he reportedly owns multiple pieces of luxury real estate all across Los Angeles, and has sold even more than that over the years. In any case, you can take a look at his new Malibu Colony abode in the video below, also from Hilton & Hyland: