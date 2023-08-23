Figure Skater Scott Hamilton Looks To Skate Away From $4.6 Million Nashville Mansion

Olympic gold medalist figure skater, TV skating commentator, and legend of his sport Scott Hamilton is looking to get rid of his stately Nashville mansion. The ideally soon-to-be-former Hamilton place has been listed with an asking price of $4.6 million, a neat $2 million more than he reportedly paid for it back in 2018.

The home, precisely located in Brentwood just outside Nashville, sprawls across almost 11,000 square feet with five bedrooms and seven and a half baths. Nestled away in the Woodward Hills gated community, the mansion is old-fashioned in the best way both inside and out. But its elegance is not strictly reflected in its official marketing materials, which lean a little hard on the exclamation points:

"Home boasts fine intricate craftsmanship throughout with custom finishes! All bedrooms are en suites! Gourmet kitchen with state of the art appliances! Two kitchens! Two laundry rooms! 4-story elevator! The private backyard is an oasis for entertainment and is lined with natural mature tree coverage that backs to Radnor Lake State Park! In-ground saltwater pool with pool house which has washer+dryer connections and a full bath! Raised built-in outdoor fire pit! Full outdoor kitchen! Home offers a full bathroom on 4th floor in the theater room AND a half bath in the garage!"

Hamilton has deep roots in the city of Nashville and surrounding areas, having founded two different academies for figure skating within the city and working at both as a coach. Before moving into this mansion, he sold another in Nashville in 2018 for a reported $3.1 million, so it's reasonable to assume he has his next digs already lined up and isn't planning to leave altogether.

You can take a look at the Hamilton mansion currently for sale in the video below, from the Showcase Photographers YouTube channel: