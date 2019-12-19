Fashion Influencer Olivia Culpo Drops $3.5 Million On Encino House

Social media fashion influencer and former Miss USA and Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is moving up in the world with millions of Instagram followers and numerous well-paying endorsement deals. Now, she's purchased a new home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles to prove it even further – a privilege that cost her a reported $3.5 million, according to Variety's Dirt.com.

Described in marketing materials as a "[g]orgeous new transitional home with modern touches in Lake Encino area, with stunning views of the Valley and mountains," the house measures in at more than 5100 square feet with room for five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. And as befits the home of a social media influencer, Culpo will have plenty of space to entertain guests as well:

"Entertainer's backyard features cabana with three-quarter bath, BBQ area with bar seating, contemporary zero edge pool/spa, and panoramic views of the San Fernando Valley reaching back to mountain range."

That's in the backyard, but the home's master suite is plenty spacious too, complete with a fireplace and an adjoining balcony. The listing goes on:

"Home is completed by entertainer/designer details such as high ceilings, engineered hardwood floors, custom woodwork and beamwork, media lounge room, Control 4 smart system, and security system with alarm/cameras."

Culpo reportedly also owns a renovated loft in Hollywood, which cost her $1.1 million back in 2017, another illustration of how her career has continued to grow in recent years.

Of course, Culpo wasted no time letting some of her millions of social media followers get a look at her new house too. And if you follow her on Instagram you're sure to catch a few glimpses of it in her photos and videos every now and then. But you can get also a somewhat better look at the property in the slideshow below, thanks to the PostRAIN YouTube channel: