Ex-NBA Star Channing Frye Lists Portland Estate For $5.9 Million

Channing Frye, formerly of the NBA, is getting set to part ways with a very impressive estate in the ritzy Dunthorpe neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. Frye has listed his almost 10,000-square-foot abode with an asking price of $5.9 million, a pretty tidy profit margin against the $2.35 million he reportedly spent on the place back in 2014.

With five bedrooms and seven baths, this is a palatial mansion in the colonial style on a single-acre lot with plenty to recommend. The listing says it "gracefully blends the impressiveness of an expansive traditional home set on resort-quality grounds with the youthful energy and tasteful whimsy of a contemporary family retreat" and goes on from there:

"Internationally recognized interior designer Jessica Helgerson led an extensive remodel of this home, crafting visually stunning spaces designed to encourage gathering with family and friends. Soaring ceilings and abundant natural light set the stage for entertaining in every room. The main level features a gourmet kitchen with three Sub-zero refrigerators and a Sub-zero freezer, gas Wolf range with double ovens, dual Miele dishwashers and a Wolf steam oven. The kitchen's built-in dining nook, oversized living and family rooms all provide easy access to the magnificent grounds with multiple sets of French doors exiting to one of the city's most luxurious backyards."

In the backyard, there's a pool and a hot tub, and the home's lower level boasts an old-fashioned speakeasy with a home theater, custom-made card table, wet bar, and an adjoining game room. And the main bedroom is almost a home unto itself:

"The private quarters on the second floor of this 5-bedroom estate with a separate guest wing are no less impressive. The focal point of the primary suite is an oversized gas fireplace flanked by windows overlooking the gardens, and the relaxing en suite bathroom offers a soaking tub, steam shower and infrared sauna."

You can take a look at Channing Frye's Portland palace in the video below from realtors Carrie Spurlock & Allison Williams on YouTube: