Eva Longoria Sells Hollywood Hills Compound That Once Belonged To Tom Cruise For $8.25 Million

A sprawling, multi-structure compound in the ritzy and celeb-thick Hollywood Hills area that once belonged to Tom Cruise and then Eva Longoria has finally been sold by the latter after almost three years of trying to find a buyer, Dirt.com reports. And although Longoria is probably relieved to finally have the property off her hands, she did take a more than $3 million loss when she got rid of it at a price of $8.25 million.

That's compared to the $11.4 million that Longoria reportedly paid for the compound in 2015. And her lengthy efforts at selling the property were despite its obvious appeal, and the fact that it was once owned by none other than Tom Cruise back in the mid-2000s, albeit not as a primary residence (instead, according to "unsubstantiated rumors," the compound served as a regular retreat for official Church of Scientology events). It spreads across three acres of land with two houses, one a "3-bedroom 3-bath French Villa fully remodeled in 2006" and the other a "4-bed 4-bath country house," per its official listing.

The property's listing goes on to describe it like this:

"One-of-a-kind celebrity compound offers unrivaled privacy and charm. Plans for a captivating renovation by famous architect Mark Rios are approved and waiting to be completed! You will feel like you're in Tuscany set just above the Hollywood Hills. Large gates offering seclusion open up to two lots offering nearly 3 acres of magnificent property…Ample room to create your own studio spaces. 180 Degree views of Los Angeles that can be enjoyed all throughout the meticulously crafted stone walking paths that encompass the property. Gorgeous pool overlooked by a charming footbridge light up at night to give you a resort-like feel. You will not find another property like this in Los Angeles!"

The sale also included approved plans for a substantial remodel of the estate, so whoever the buyer is will apparently be moving into a somewhat different house(s) than what's on the property now. But whoever it is, they'll reportedly have some pretty notable neighbors living in the closest houses nearby, including Chris Evans, Justin Timberlake, and Drew Carey.

You can take a look at how the property looks before that remodel in the video below from TheAgencyRE: