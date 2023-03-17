Eva Longoria And José Bastón List Beverly Hills Mansion For $23 Million

Eva Longoria and José Bastón are selling the luxurious and private (bordering on secluded) Beverly Hills estate they purchased a little over five years ago, reports Dirt.com. After buying it for $13.5 million, the power couple is looking to make a profit of almost $10 million with a $23 million asking price. Whether they manage to find a buyer at that price remains to be seen, but the property is certainly an impressive one at any price.

And its official listing touts its seclusion almost above all:

"Gated Tennis Court Estate set in a tranquil and discrete setting surrounded by mature landscaping and canyon views. Positioned way off the street on a long driveway which brings you to a gated motor-court with room for several vehicles and a four car garage. Painstakingly updated with the utmost taste and attention to detail. Warm, organic textures and luxurious finishes for the most discerning buyer."

Sitting on a lot of almost 1.5 acres and boasting 11,000 square feet of interior space, this mansion in the Spanish Colonial style has eight bedrooms with nine bathrooms, plus two half baths. Then, there are the amenities:

"Modern amenities include a glass walled indoor-outdoor professional exercise room with views of the canyon, a media room, temperature controlled wine room, Taschen library, sophisticated office and detached cabana adjacent to the sparkling pool & spa. Championship Tennis court with night lights and a pavilion."

There's also a "spectacular resort-style yard" outdoors along with that aforementioned tennis court (complete with several children's play structures nearby), plus the obligatory swimming pool and spa. On the security front, the home is protected by not just electronic gates but a whole array of security cameras, all adding to the property's celebrity appeal.

Ready to make an offer? If not, you can convince yourself by checking out the video below from Barcelo Photography, Inc: