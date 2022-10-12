Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi's Pasadena Mansion Sells For $7.5 Million, Could Go For More At Auction

The nearly 100-year-old Pasadena mansion owned by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne and estranged husband Tom Girardi has found a buyer after having first been listed nearly a year and a half ago, with an asking price of $13 million. Dirt.com reports that buyers are named Jun and Peng Tao, who have made an offer of $7.5 million on the mansion that will now have to go through court approval and an auction process that could potentially see the Taos outbid.

It's all due to Girardi, a disgraced former attorney accused of various financial crimes and now reportedly suffering from advanced Alzheimer's, having declared bankruptcy and now facing $517 million and counting in claims from the families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610, money for whom Girardi and his former law firm allegedly mishandled, as well as other debtors. That means that proceeds from the sale of the house will go towards paying off these debts once it's actually finalized.

As for the mansion itself, it's a historic piece of Pasadena real estate that dates back to 1928, when it was designed by architect Myron Hubbard Hunt. Here's how the mansion is described in its official listing:

"Entering off the private drive, past the iron gates and into the motor court, the grandeur of the architecture is immediately evident in the impressive facade. A solid bronze front door welcomes guests into a dramatic walnut paneled gallery and conveys the old world opulence found throughout. At one end of the gallery rests the grand living room designed for lavish entertaining with an ornate coffered ceiling, a massive fireplace and floor to ceiling windows."

The listing also touts the property's "lushly landscaped" grounds with "ornate iron lamp posts reflecting craftsmanship of a bygone era," and the whole nearly 2-acre estate is surrounded by a private walking path.

No money has yet to change hands on this sale, but once the auction takes place later this month it will either go to Jun and Peng Tao for $7.5 million or the winning bidder. For now, you can take a look at the historic property in the video below, from realtors Ted Clark and Heather Lilard on YouTube.