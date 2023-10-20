"Entourage" Creator Doug Ellin Seeks $4 Million For La Quinta, CA Home

Doug Ellin, best known as the creator of the HBO series "Entourage," is parting ways with the home in La Quinta, California that he purchased just about a year ago, according to a Realtor.com report. Ellin has listed the home for $3.995 million, a bit more than the $3.3 million he reportedly paid for it back in 2022.

It's hard to imagine someone living in such a beautiful location for just a year. Ellin is stepping away from some incredible views of the surrounding Coachella Valley and the Santa Rosa Mountains, as well as the nearby Andalusia golf course and lake. Golf-lovers may take special notice of the home, which its official listing says was "[c]onstructed as a showcase home for Andalusia," but this is really a prime piece of real estate for anyone, golfer or not. The listing goes on:

"The gourmet kitchen features top-tier appliances, custom cabinetry, and striking stone countertops, culminating around a grand island seating area. Adjacent to this culinary haven is a spacious dining room that flows seamlessly into a vast family room, complete with a bespoke bar for elegant entertaining. The primary suite is a sanctuary in itself, equipped with a luxurious soaking tub, expansive walk-in closet, and remote-controlled blinds."

The main house is joined by a detached casita with living room and kitchenette, as well as a working fireplace. And of course, a house in a location like this wouldn't be complete without expansive outdoor dining space, swimming pool, spa, and firepit.

Ellin oversaw some extensive renovations on the home during his brief time there, so it's been outfitted with brand new kitchen appliances and other sparkling upgrades to its entertainment, security, and climate control systems. Even the garage is air conditioned!

Check out Doug Ellin's Coachella Valley paradise in the video below, by ZZ Barnaby Productions on YouTube: