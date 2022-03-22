Elon Musk Has Sold Seven Homes Worth A Combined $130 Million Since Pledging To "Own No House"

It's been almost two years, the Wall Street Journal reminds us, since Elon Musk pledged on Twitter that he would "own no house." Some might have been skeptical of the billionaire's vow, but since then he has reportedly gotten rid of a total of seven homes, reportedly at a combined estimated value of $130 million.

All but one of those homes are located in the ritzy Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, while the seventh is in Hillsborough, in northern California. After first publicly making the pledge to purge himself of all private residential ownership in May of 2020, he began selling off the properties the following month, a process that took until November of the following year to complete. The combined value of these properties when all was said and done came to about $127.9 million – and the profit came to about $25 million.

Interestingly, one of those homes is the Bel-Air mansion that once belonged to late comedy legend Gene Wilder. Musk sold the home for $7 million to Wilder's nephew, Jordan Walker-Pearlman. Musk's condition for selling that particular property was that it not be significantly altered, or as he put it on Twitter, "torn down or lose any of its soul." That was brought to the attention of Walker-Pearlman who at age 53 has memories of spending time at the house when he was a child, and eventually the deal was made.

Now, Musk reportedly resides in the Texas town of Boca Chica, close to the launching facilities of his space exploration company SpaceX. That comes direct from Musk's own Twitter, from June of last year:

"My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It's kinda awesome though."

In that same tweet, Musk alluded what he claims is the sole remaining house under his ownership:

"Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area.If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day."

Musk has denied reports that he was seeking to purchase real estate somewhere in the Austin, Texas area, and apparently intends to continue living as a renter indefinitely.