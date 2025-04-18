Ellie Kemper Asks $7.5 Million For Upper West Side Apartment (Which Would Be A Slight Loss)

By on April 18, 2025 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

Actress Ellie Kemper—best known for her roles on The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt—is saying goodbye to a classic slice of Upper West Side real estate. Kemper and her husband, writer-producer Michael Koman, have listed their spacious Central Park-facing apartment in The Ardsley, a historic prewar co-op, for $7.5 million.

That's a drop from the original March listing price just shy of $8 million—and notably below the $7.8 million they paid for the apartment in late 2021. If it sells at the current price, the couple would be taking a $300,000 loss, not including broker fees, taxes, and carrying costs.

The price cut reflects the increasingly challenging luxury real estate market, even in a building as storied and desirable as The Ardsley. Designed in 1932 by renowned architect Emery Roth, the Art Deco landmark oozes vintage New York charm. The co-op offers a full suite of amenities, including a doorman and concierge, live-in super, state-of-the-art gym, children's playroom, bike room, library, storage—and even a dedicated dog bath. It's also both pet-friendly and pied-à-terre-friendly.

The apartment itself is a 3,750-square-foot fourth-floor unit with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It features a private elevator landing with two separate entrances, a spacious library, and a 1,000-bottle walk-in wine room. But the crown jewel is its 60 feet of direct Central Park frontage—a rare and coveted feature.

Monthly maintenance fees come in at $7,709.

This isn't Kemper's first foray into the Upper West Side market. In 2021, the New York Post reported she sold a smaller nearby apartment for $3.3 million. The recent price cut on her current listing suggests she's motivated to move on from this larger and more expensive property.

For those interested in a closer look, listing agent Ann Cutbill has shared a video tour of the apartment on YouTube.

