Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Seek $24 Million Profit Flip On Montecito Estate They Bought Just FOUR Months Ago

After 19 seasons and 3,294 episodes, Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show concluded earlier this year. With the show ending, Ellen is no longer earning around $60 million a year. But before you feel too bad for her, with a $500 million net worth and thriving luxury home flipping business, Ellen and wife Portia de Rossi are going to be just fine. On that latter point, Ellen and Portia just listed a mansion in Montecito, California for $46.5 million. They bought this mansion four months ago for $22.5 million. If they get their asking price, that will be a nice little $24 million profit.

In case you were unaware, Ellen and Portia have been flipping luxury homes together since 2007. They began dating in 2004, and in 2007 they bought a mansion in Montecito for $15.75 million. A few months later they sold it for $20 million. The following year they paid $29 million for a home in Beverly Hills. In 2012 they sold this home to Ryan Seacrest for $37 million. In 2012 they bought a home in Beverly Hills for $40 million. They sold it six months later to Facebook billionaire Sean Parker for $55 million. In 2015 they paid $16 million for a Beverly Hills mansion. They sold it three years later for $35 million. They've pulled this off over and over, dozens of times.

As we mentioned earlier, the Montecito house they just listed for $46.5 million was purchased four months ago for $22.5 million. They reportedly performed a major renovation to the property in those four months. But I mean, how major could a renovation be in just four months? They didn't knock down any walls, add a pool or increase the square footage. My guess is they mainly focused on the interior. Changes that probably didn't require permits or any major construction. It's hard to understand how those kinds of aesthetic changes could make the house $24 million more valuable just 120 days later, but they clearly know what they are doing.

The home in question is an estate known as Pompeiian Court. It dates back to the 1920s and is considered one of the finest properties in an area known for extremely fine properties. Spanning eight magnificent acres, there's a very large main house, two guest houses, an art studio and a pool cabana. The private driveway is a quarter-mile long.

Here is a recently-uploaded video tour of Pompeiian Court: