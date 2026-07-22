Ellen DeGeneres Has Generated $200 Million Flipping Around 50 Mansions In The Last Two Decades. Here Are Her Biggest Wins

At the height of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Ellen was one of the highest-paid people in Hollywood, earning an estimated $60 million to $75 million per year in base salary from the syndicated series, plus another $5 million to $10 million annually from endorsements and film work. Those enormous paychecks helped push Ellen DeGeneres's net worth to $500 million.

But not all that half-billion-dollar net worth comes from her entertainment career.

Over the last two decades, Ellen and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have bought and sold dozens of luxury properties, including Beverly Hills mansions, neighboring Los Angeles condos, historic Montecito ranches, oceanfront compounds, midcentury architectural landmarks and a sprawling English country estate. When you compare the recorded purchase and sale prices of the homes they have unloaded, those deals have produced roughly $200 million in gross gains.

From A Beverly Hills Mansion To A Beverly Hills Condo

Long before Ellen's real estate obsession became a nine-figure side business, she was already trading some of Southern California's most expensive homes.

In 2007, Ellen paid $29 million for a roughly 9,200-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion. She subsequently acquired several neighboring properties, transforming the original residence into a three-acre compound with guesthouses, offices, a gym, a meditation room, a swimming pool and a tennis court.

The estate also had enormous personal significance. Ellen and Portia were married there in 2008 in front of a small group of family and friends.

Ellen initially listed the expanded compound for $60 million. After reducing the price, she sold it to Ryan Seacrest in 2012 for $37 million.

A few years later, Ellen and Portia experimented with a very different version of luxury living. In 2014, they paid a combined $13.2 million for two neighboring units occupying the 12th floor of the Beverly West condominium tower along Los Angeles' Wilshire Corridor.

Ellen extensively renovated both condos, installing custom paneling, stone finishes, wide-plank flooring, upgraded lighting, premium appliances and wine storage. She listed the units for a combined $15.5 million but ultimately sold them separately for $6 million and $5.85 million.

Combined sale price: $11.85 million.

That was a $1.35 million loss before accounting for renovations, commissions and closing costs. It remains one of the clearest examples of an Ellen DeGeneres real estate deal that did not work out.

The Early Flips

Ellen's real estate track record stretches back to the early 2000s.

In 2003, she paid $6 million for a Hollywood Hills home and sold it three years later to Will Ferrell for $9 million.

In 2004, she paid $1.275 million for another Hollywood Hills property nicknamed the "treehouse" because of its extensive outdoor living space. She sold it the following year to Heath Ledger for $2.1 million.

After Ellen and Portia became a couple, the buying accelerated. They moved through homes in Beverly Hills, Malibu, Montecito and the horse-country communities surrounding Los Angeles, sometimes holding a property for years and sometimes selling within a matter of months.

In 2008, the couple bought a 26-acre horse ranch near Thousand Oaks for $8.5 million. Ellen oversaw a major renovation that included redesigning several guest cabins and converting one of the barns into an entertainment space. They sold the ranch in 2013 for $10.85 million.

They also paid $12 million for a Malibu beach house previously owned by Brad Pitt and sold it less than a year later for $13 million.

These were not necessarily spectacular investments after improvement costs and selling fees. What they did establish, however, was a repeatable formula: Find an architecturally interesting property, improve the design, market it as a completely finished lifestyle and sell it to another wealthy buyer.

The $15 Million Brody House Flip

Perhaps no property better established Ellen's reputation as a serious luxury flipper than the Brody House.

The Holmby Hills residence was designed by celebrated architect A. Quincy Jones for philanthropist and art collector Frances Brody. After Brody's death, the home was extensively restored and placed on the market.

Ellen and Portia acquired it in early 2014 for approximately $40 million. Just six months later, they sold the house to Napster co-founder Sean Parker for $55 million.

On paper, that was a $15 million gain in roughly half a year.

The 13,500-square-foot house was already considered an architectural masterpiece, and Ellen does not appear to have undertaken the kind of exhaustive renovation she completed on some other properties. The deal was less about transforming a wreck and more about recognizing the value of an extraordinary home, buying it at the right price and finding a billionaire willing to pay significantly more for it.

It also reinforced the idea that an "Ellen house" could command its own premium. Buyers knew the property would be impeccably presented, extensively styled and ready to occupy without years of construction and design decisions.

Some Of Ellen's Most Profitable Deals

The Brody House was only one of several eight-figure wins.

In 2015, Ellen and Portia acquired a four-bedroom Beverly Hills villa for approximately $16 million. They sold it three years later for $35 million, creating a gross spread of roughly $19 million.

In 2017, they paid $7.2 million for Rancho San Leandro, a historic Montecito equestrian estate neighboring Oprah Winfrey's famous Promised Land property. They sold the ranch less than a year later for $11 million.

Apparently, they missed it. In 2021, Ellen and Portia bought Rancho San Leandro back for $14.3 million. They also paid $12 million for the home across the street, which they quickly sold for $13.5 million. In early 2023, they sold the original ranch for $21 million.

That means Ellen bought and sold the same main estate twice:

First round: $7.2 million to $11 million

Second round: $14.3 million to $21 million

Before expenses, the two rounds produced a combined spread of $10.5 million.

Another astonishingly fast transaction involved Villa Tragara, a 12,000-square-foot Montecito mansion inspired by Spain's Alhambra palace. Ellen and Portia paid $21 million for the property in early 2022 and sold it roughly six months later to Scooter Braun for $36 million. That was another $15 million gross gain.

In a smaller but still impressive flip, they paid $3.6 million for a distinctive Montecito home constructed from two antique barns imported from England. After renovating it, they sold the property to Ariana Grande for nearly twice what they had paid. Grande later held her wedding at the home.

The $49 Million Dennis Miller Estate

In 2020, Ellen and Portia paid comedian Dennis Miller and his wife, Carolyn Espley-Miller, $49 million for a four-acre Montecito compound.

The property contained several separate structures, including a Cape Dutch-style main house, guest residences, a pool house and a barn designed by architect Tom Kundig. The transaction was one of the most expensive residential sales in Santa Barbara County at the time.

Less than a year later, Ellen and Portia sold the estate for approximately $55 million.

A $6 million gross gain on a $49 million investment may not have been one of their highest percentage returns, but earning that spread while enjoying one of Montecito's most spectacular properties for less than a year is not a bad outcome.

The $70 Million Purchase That Became A $96 Million Sale

Ellen's biggest deal came in 2022, when she and Portia assembled an extraordinary blufftop compound in Carpinteria, just outside Montecito.

They paid $41.7 million for the main property and another $28.2 million for an adjoining parcel, bringing their total acquisition cost to approximately $70 million.

The combined estate covered around 10 acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It included an approximately 8,000-square-foot main house, guest accommodations, extensive gardens, private pathways and sweeping ocean views. The purchase reportedly set a Santa Barbara County residential real estate record.

Less than two years later, Ellen and Portia sold the combined property for $96 million to mining billionaire Robert Friedland.

That produced a $26 million spread between the acquisition and sale prices, making it the largest single gross gain among their known transactions.

There was also an unusual twist. Around the same time Friedland bought the $96 million Carpinteria compound, Ellen and Portia reacquired another Montecito estate from him for $32 million—the same price for which they had sold it to him earlier that year.

We first covered the record-breaking $70 million acquisition here, followed by the incredible $96 million sale.

Taking The House-Flipping Hobby To England

Ellen and Portia eventually carried their real estate habit across the Atlantic. In 2024, they paid approximately $20 million for Kitesbridge Farm, a 43-acre estate in England's Cotswolds region. The property included a traditional stone farmhouse, guest accommodations, gardens, a swimming pool, a gym and several recreational and entertainment spaces.

They then launched an extensive renovation involving dozens of workers. Reports placed the renovation cost at approximately $9 million.

After deciding they needed a more modern property with better facilities for Portia's horses, the couple moved to a larger estate nearby. Kitesbridge Farm was subsequently listed for approximately $30 million. It has not sold as of this writing.

Ellen DeGeneres' Biggest Known Real Estate Deals