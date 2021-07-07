Drone Tour Of Jeffrey Epstein's Recently-Listed $27 Million Creepy New Mexico Ranch Which Just Hit The Market

The roughly 8,000-acre ranch owned by the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, has hit the market for $27.5 million. For that sum, you can own the place where he intended to "seed the human race with his DNA" and had plans for making that happen by impregnating a bunch of women at his ranch in New Mexico to ensure his genes were passed down. The main home on the property is about 30,000 square feet. The property also has its own airstrip. This is just the latest of the late accused pedophile's property empire to hit the market. His Manhattan townhouse sold for $51 million earlier this year. His Palm Beach, Florida mansion sold for $18.5 million.

Epstein bought the property in 1993. In 2019, the New York Times released an explosive report alleging that Epstein "had ambitions to use his New Mexico ranch as a base where women would be inseminated with his sperm and would give birth to his babies." The people Epstein revealed this to said he spoke of the plan at dinner parties. One NASA scientist described to Jaron Lanier, a pioneer in the field of virtual reality, that Epstein told him he wanted up to 20 women at a time pregnant with his babies at his New Mexico property. Lanier believed that Epstein used his dinner parties to "screen candidates" to have his children. Imagine! You can have this property with this incredibly creepy history for just $27.5 million!

The vast property – Zorro Ranch – is located about 35 miles from Santa Fe. It is made up of both private and leased federal land. Specifically, there are 7,575 private acres plus 423 acres belonging to the Bureau of Land Management. The sale includes the main home, several other homes, a yurt, a log cabin, outbuildings, and a private airstrip. The main house has a large indoor pool, a gym, library, and living room. Eastern facing parts of the house have views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Proceeds from the sale of the ranch will go to his estate, and, according to Sotheby's International Realty, "including as necessary to compensate claimants, tax authorities, and creditors." Epstein's real estate portfolio made up a large part of his hundreds of millions of dollars in assets. The Epstein Victims' Compensation Program was set up by the court in June 2020 and to date has been funded with more than $140 million.