Drew Brees's "Treehouse Masters" Property Is Hitting The Auction Block

A luxury treehouse in Montana, built by the actual "Treehouse Masters" of Animal Planet reality TV fame and owned by NFL legend Drew Brees, is set to hit the auction block this month, according to the New York Post. Known as the "On The Rocks Treehouse" and nestled within the gated Homestead Community outside Whitefish, Montana, the property will be sold off with no minimum bid, although the people at Concierge Auctions expect the bidding to begin somewhere between $2 million and $4 million.

The property sprawls across 20 acres in all, surrounded by beautiful green scenery as part of a large national forest reserve. But creature comforts aren't exactly in short supply, with Homestead Community amenities said to include personal concierge service, a lakeside clubhouse, and a seven-hole golf course. As the official auction listing states, the 1,700-square-foot, four-bedroom treehouse is a true luxury home despite its configuration that places the house as much as 15 feet above the ground:

"The cozy interior features natural hemlock paneling and trim, open beam ceilings, and stunning wood flooring. The kitchen features a full-sized fridge, an electric oven, a propane cooktop, and a dishwasher. Enjoy coffee at the bar top or curl up in the living room to admire the view. Roast s'mores at the natural rock campfire downstairs or have a cocktail on the spacious deck overlooking the forest."

Brees, who is reportedly keeping roots in Montana by acquiring a ranch in the state, spoke to the post about his relationship with the home:

"When my family and I first visited this stunning piece of land, we knew it was a dream property. As dedicated fans of 'Treehouse Masters' — and friends of the 'Treehouse' team — we were thrilled when they turned our dream into reality by building this one-of-a-kind creation…We'll always treasure these memories and are excited to have paved the way for the next owner to appreciate the true beauty of Whitefish and the Homestead community."

That next owner could well decide to add more development to the property, although hopefully, the treehouse itself will remain intact for years to come. You can take a look at it for yourself in the video below, also from Concierge Auctions: