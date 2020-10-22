Drew Brees Scores A Residency Inside The New Four Seasons Hotel In New Orleans

Drew Brees has managed to secure some extremely impressive digs somewhere inside of the brand new Four Seasons New Orleans Hotel & Private Residences in downtown New Orleans, Louisiana, reports TMZ. The hotel is a brand new project in the city and is reportedly the most expensive in the history of New Orleans.

That's not a problem for Brees of course, who paid an undisclosed sum in the "several million dollars" range for his spot in the hotel. Details about the no-doubt spacious unit aren't exactly plentiful as of now (according to its official site it's not even opening up until early next year), but we do know that Brees' residence in the complex will entitle him to some outstanding views of both the French Quarter and the Mississippi River, as well as amenities like a private bar and lounge to a high-tech golf simulator room.

In a press statement, Brees spoke enthusiastically about his decision to take up residence at the Four Seasons for a while:

"When I heard The Four Seasons was coming to New Orleans, I jumped at the opportunity to purchase a condominium…The Four Seasons is transformative for this city and I'm excited to be part of it. My family and I will always love New Orleans and be proud to call the Four Seasons home."

Other features of the hotel will include a 75-foot outdoor rooftop swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a street-level private garden, a two-story rooftop observation deck, two restaurants and a bar in the lobby, among other things.

More detailed materials are sure to come in the near future, but for now you can take a look at some advance concept computer visuals the Four Seasons New Orleans in the promotional video for prospective investors below, courtesy of Bryan Levy on YouTube: