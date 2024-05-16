Drew Barrymore Lists Hamptons Estate For $8.45 Million

Former child actor, movie star, and talk show host Drew Barrymore seems to be looking to part ways with her expansive and elegant estate in the Hamptons. Barrymore has now listed for sale a "converted barn estate" in the ritzy and exclusive area with an asking price of $8.45 million.

Barrymore is reported to have purchased the 1.7-acre property back in 2019 when she paid $5.5 million for it. But that doesn't include the funds she put towards remodeling the property's main house, which boasts 5,000 square feet of interior space with six bedrooms and five baths. That's not counting the additional 1,800 square feet of a separate guest house with its own bedroom and bathroom, the bocce ball court, or the swimming pool and pool house. Here are some more details on the home courtesy of the property's official listing:

"Extensive windows, high ceilings, and exposed beams create an atmosphere of casual elegance that defines Hamptons living…Formal living room with brick fireplace, a sensational open kitchen and family room with cathedral ceiling, library, and study. Ideally suited for both recreation and relaxation, the superb grounds features rolling manicured lawns, specimen plantings, privacy hedges, patios and decking. Less than one mile from the ocean beach, this is truly a classic Sagaponack estate."

The recently remodeled main house dates all the way back to the 1920s, so it makes sense Barrymore would want to modernize and revitalize it if possible. It isn't known how much that remodeling project cost, but hopefully if Barrymore manages to find a buyer for her asking price, she will have made her money back and then some.

Time will tell whether that happens, but in the meantime, you can take a look at the home in the video below, from the Christina Galesi Real Estate YouTube channel: