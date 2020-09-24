Draymond Green Gets Mansion In Brentwood For Almost $10 Million

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is putting down roots south of his San Francisco stomping grounds, reports Dirt.com. He's purchased an impressive mansion in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles for $9.6 million. That's a little bit of a bargain compared to the home's asking price which was over $10.2 million.

Described in its official listing as a "Timeless Georgian Colonial," the new Draymond Green place is located in Mandeville Canyon, which happens to be the same neighborhood where fellow NBA stars like Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, and LeBron James own homes. Despite the "timeless" qualifier, the house was only built last year, and is joined on the property by a guest house as well as outdoor features like a secluded lawn, swimming pool, outdoor kitchen with fireplace, and lots of patio space.

As the home's official listing made clear, the main house isn't lacking in interior features either:

"Light-filled paneled entry w/ 2-sty soaring ceiling & gorgeous Spanish marble flooring. The floor plan includes a library, State-of-the-Art home theatre, elegantly appointed living room w/marble fireplace, a "great room" w/bar & disappearing French sliders that open to the garden. Gourmet eat-in kitchen w/Italian marble & Woolf appliances. A handsome wine room is housed in the formal dining room. Smoked European oak flooring + fine designer fixtures compliment the home throughout. Butler's pantry, maid's suite, laundry & mud rooms complete the downstairs. Upstairs is a romantic master suite w/outdoor terrace. Luxe master bath w/Calcutta marble, steam shower + his/hers closets. Also upstairs is a Jr master suite, 2 other suites, 2nd laundry room, and front outdoor terrace/room."

Green is moving into the house with fiancée Hazel Renee, a familiar face from the series Empire and reality TV shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Basketball Wives. Below, you can find a video tour of the home courtesy of real estate agent Enes Yilmazer: