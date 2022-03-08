Drake Reportedly Just Paid $70 MILLION For Robbie Williams' 20-Acre Beverly Hills Estate

Earlier today we posted an article about Drake listing his 7-acre Hidden Hills "Yolo Estate" for $22 million. It really is an amazing story of manifesting your dreams into reality.

In case you missed that article, here's a really quick recap:

Before Drake was famous he found a photo on Google Images of a mansion that purported to have the largest residential swimming pool in Los Angeles. He saved the photo as his desktop background image to serve as daily motivation. Three years later Drake bought his dream mansion for $7.7 million.

The very last line of our earlier article was:

"I wonder what Drake is manifesting next with his $250 million net worth…"

Well, now we know.

According to a report that was first published by the LA Times, Drake has secured an off-market deal to acquire the Beverly Hills mansion of British singer Robbie Williams. A real estate source who tipped-off the Times said "the deal should close north of $70 million – likely in the mid-$70-million range."

Let me repeat that and make it larger font…

"Mid-$70-million range"

Here's an aerial view of Drake's new estate via Bing maps:

As we mentioned previously, Drake is buying the home from British singer Robbie Williams. Robbie bought the property in 2015 for $32 million. The seller at that point was Guess co-founder Armand Marciano. Armand custom-built the home in 2001. In 2011, Armand listed the home for an optimistic but ultimately not realistic, $63 million before selling to Robbie a few years later at a 50% discount.

Drake's new estate spans a total of 20 acres, but, as you can see from the image, only around 3 of those acres are usable, the rest is steep undeveloped hillside.

The estate's primary mansion has 24,260 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms. Notable features include:

Gym

Tennis court

Swimming pool + large pool house

11-car garage

Wine cellar

Game room

The main house has 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with three separate staff bedrooms that each have a private bathroom. The staff quarters area has its own kitchen.

Believe it or not, this won't actually be the largest mansion in Drake's real estate portfolio. Back in the suburbs of his hometown of Toronto, Drake owns a 50,000 square-foot mansion that he custom built from scratch. This home has an NBA regulation-size basketball court and a 3,200 square-foot master bedroom.