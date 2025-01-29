After Buying It For $75 Million And Trying To Sell For $88 Million, Drake Now Wants To Rent His Beverly Hills Mansion For $250,000 A Month

As pretty much everyone knows, Kendrick Lamar disposed of a good portion of Drake's reputation and career during their very public and very personal feud. Perhaps related to that feud and his subsequent drop in popularity, particularly in the Southern California area, in May 2024, Drake listed his mansion in Beverly Hills for $88 million.

Drake bought the Beverly Hills mansion for $75 million in March 2022 from Robbie Williams for $75 million.

His $88 million asking price apparently hasn't gotten any takers as of yet, so now the Canadian rapper is offering the estate for rent for $250,000 per month.

Whether the home's next resident is a renter or a buyer, they'll be moving into a fine piece of property as befitting one owned by both Williams and Drake. It boasts approximately 25,000 square feet of living space, with 10 bedrooms and a whopping 22 bathrooms, and is described in its official listing as "perfectly suited for grand scale entertaining and showcasing world-class art collections," a hard claim to argue with. Here's more:

"Stunning canyon, city, and ocean views serve as a breathtaking backdrop to all main rooms, each of which is thoughtfully oriented towards approx. 20 acres of lush gardens and grounds. The main house features 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, gourmet kitchen with breakfast room, library, and 2 family rooms – 1 of which doubles as a professional screening room. Additional 3 ensuite bedrooms for staff. The latest and greatest amenities including a garage for 11 cars, an elevator, wine cellar, gym, and game room. A pool/guest house with a mosaic-tiled pool and indoor/outdoor kitchen, as well as a hidden tennis court and orchard, complete this estate."

It remains to be seen whether the real estate market is any better for renting out a property for a quarter of a million dollars a month than it is for selling in the upper eight figures. In any event, Drake is doing fine real-estate-wise, with property in his native Toronto (a 50,000-square-foot custom-built dream home in Bridle Path) and an entire 300+acre luxury resort in the Texas town of Brenham, which he bought up for $15 million in 2023. Visual materials on Drake's Beverly Hills mansion are a bit scarce, but you can check it out in a photo slideshow below from the DeLuxe Place YouTube channel: