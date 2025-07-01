Drake Lowers Asking Price Of 20-Acre, 24,000 Square Foot Beverly Hills Mansion

In March 2022, Drake made one of the biggest celebrity real estate purchases in recent memory, shelling out $75 million to acquire a lavish 20-acre compound in Beverly Hills from British singer Robbie Williams.

The property was never publicly listed, but insiders reported that the off-market deal closed in the mid-$70 million range, and records later confirmed the exact price. The seller, Williams, had purchased the estate in 2015 for $32.7 million from Guess? jeans co-founder Armand Marciano, who built the mansion from the ground up in 2001.

The estate sits at the end of a long private driveway and offers more than 24,000 square feet of living space, including 10 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms. Its features include a hidden tennis court, massive mosaic-tiled swimming pool and pool house, 11-car garage, wine cellar, gym, screening room, game room, and three separate ensuite staff bedrooms with their own kitchen. The property also boasts sweeping city, canyon, and ocean views across its manicured gardens and steep hillsides.

At the time of the purchase, Drake had recently inked a massive $300–$400 million overall deal with Universal Music Group, pushing his net worth to a quarter-billion dollars.

For whatever reason, Drake developed a bit of buyer's remorse. In May 2023, Drake listed the mansion for $88 million, seeking a potential $13 million flip. It was a bold move given the worsening economic climate: interest rates had doubled, luxury buyers were vanishing from California, and the newly enacted Los Angeles "mansion tax" meant a 5.5% surcharge — or $4.8 million — on any sale over $10 million.

As months passed without a buyer, speculation grew that the sale was being driven less by financial motives and more by reputational fallout. In 2024, Drake's very public feud with Kendrick Lamar reached a boiling point, and the general consensus declared Kendrick the winner. With Lamar being an L.A. native, some speculated that Drake's sudden eagerness to unload the Beverly Hills property was due, at least in part, to the optics of sticking around.

When no buyer emerged, Drake switched tactics: he listed the estate for rent at $250,000 per month. Still no takers.

And now, the asking price has officially been cut to $79 million — a far more modest $4 million gain above what he paid. Still a tough sell in a sluggish ultra-luxury market, especially once taxes, transaction fees, and years of upkeep are factored in.

Regardless of what happens with the property, Drake's real estate portfolio remains elite. In Toronto's Bridle Path neighborhood, he owns a 50,000-square-foot custom-built mansion with a 3,200-square-foot master bedroom, a regulation-size indoor basketball court, and a pyramid-shaped skylight above center court. And in 2023, he dropped $15 million to acquire a 300+ acre luxury ranch resort in Brenham, Texas.

But for now, his dream compound in Beverly Hills remains on the market — and the clock is ticking.