Drake Unmasked As The Buyer Of A 313-Acre Defunct Luxury Texas Hotel

By on June 4, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

If Drake's public stock keeps sinking to the point that he needs to hide out away from the public for a while, he now owns the perfect place to do just that.

Drake, through an LLC, was just unmasked as the buyer of a $15 million, 313-acre resort spread in rural Texas. And here's the kicker: The property isn't a single family estate. It's a former 5-Star resort which was known as The Inn at Dos Brisas. The Inn was an upscale vacation destination between 2004 and 2022, when it closed after struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The centerpiece of Drake's new giant Texas spread is the Mediterranean-style main house, but the land is dotted with several other haciendas and casitas, plus an equestrian center with an indoor arena, greenhouse, sports court, and restaurant.

Connoisseurs of Texas leisure are almost certainly hoping that Drake has better ideas for The Inn than wandering around the property by himself since, in better days, it was once named one of the ten best hotels in the entire state by CultureMap Houston, and that restaurant mentioned above is the only one in all of Texas to get a five-star rating from the Forbes Travel Guide.

As for the other smaller houses on the property, they range between 800 and nearly 1,800 square feet each, with various amenities like stone fireplaces and plunge pools between them. And it probably goes without saying that the location of the ranch itself, in a quiet rural stretch between Houston and Austin, is an outdoor paradise, at least when it's not too hot. There are reportedly golf carts available on the property for better enjoying the outdoor features, which include Peach Creek, three fishing ponds, a rose garden, and much more.

You can take a look at The Inn at Dos Brisas in the video below, which might have been the very one that made Drake decide to buy it himself, courtesy of James Pharaon Creative on Vimeo:

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Mike Tyson Net Worth
    Mike
    Tyson
  2. Kimbal Musk Net Worth
    Kimbal
    Musk
  3. Jensen Ackles Net Worth
    Jensen
    Ackles
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Brad Pitt Net Worth
    Brad
    Pitt
  6. Bruce Dickinson Net Worth
    Bruce
    Dickinson
  7. Bella Twins Net Worth
    Bella
    Twins
  8. Edd China Net Worth
    Edd
    China
  9. Corey Feldman Net Worth
    Corey
    Feldman
  10. Ed Hartwell Net Worth
    Ed
    Hartwell
  11. Winnie Harlow Net Worth
    Winnie
    Harlow
  12. Lance Armstrong Net Worth
    Lance
    Armstrong
  13. Lucille Ball Net Worth
    Lucille
    Ball
  14. Jillian Bell Net Worth
    Jillian
    Bell
  15. Novak Djokovic Net Worth
    Novak
    Djokovic
  16. Steve Miller Net Worth
    Steve
    Miller
  17. Naked Cowboy Net Worth
    Naked
    Cowboy