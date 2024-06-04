Drake Unmasked As The Buyer Of A 313-Acre Defunct Luxury Texas Hotel

If Drake's public stock keeps sinking to the point that he needs to hide out away from the public for a while, he now owns the perfect place to do just that.

Drake, through an LLC, was just unmasked as the buyer of a $15 million, 313-acre resort spread in rural Texas. And here's the kicker: The property isn't a single family estate. It's a former 5-Star resort which was known as The Inn at Dos Brisas. The Inn was an upscale vacation destination between 2004 and 2022, when it closed after struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The centerpiece of Drake's new giant Texas spread is the Mediterranean-style main house, but the land is dotted with several other haciendas and casitas, plus an equestrian center with an indoor arena, greenhouse, sports court, and restaurant.

Connoisseurs of Texas leisure are almost certainly hoping that Drake has better ideas for The Inn than wandering around the property by himself since, in better days, it was once named one of the ten best hotels in the entire state by CultureMap Houston, and that restaurant mentioned above is the only one in all of Texas to get a five-star rating from the Forbes Travel Guide.

As for the other smaller houses on the property, they range between 800 and nearly 1,800 square feet each, with various amenities like stone fireplaces and plunge pools between them. And it probably goes without saying that the location of the ranch itself, in a quiet rural stretch between Houston and Austin, is an outdoor paradise, at least when it's not too hot. There are reportedly golf carts available on the property for better enjoying the outdoor features, which include Peach Creek, three fishing ponds, a rose garden, and much more.

You can take a look at The Inn at Dos Brisas in the video below, which might have been the very one that made Drake decide to buy it himself, courtesy of James Pharaon Creative on Vimeo: