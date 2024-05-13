Drake Lists Beverly Hills Mansion For $88 Million Amid Embarrassing Kendrick Lamar Rap Battle Loss

By on May 13, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

The overwhelming consensus opinion seems to indicate that Drake has decisively lost his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. Perhaps they secretly wagered that the winner must leave Los Angeles? Or maybe Drake is just too humiliated to continue living in Drake's hometown. Whatever the reason, Drake just listed his Beverly Hills mansion for sale.

Drake purchased this incredible mansion from British singer Robbie Williams for $75 million in 2022. Robbie bought the property in 2015 for $32 million. Drake is now trying to offload it for $80 million.

Drake's soon-to-be-former mansion is a true gem of Beverly Hills luxury, with a high level of privacy and security nestled behind a long and gated drive. And it's joined by a separate pool/guest house and three bedrooms for staff, boasting more than 25,000 square feet of living space altogether, with ten bedrooms and 22 (yes, 22!) bathrooms on the compound. There's the obligatory tennis court, massive swimming pool, 11-car garage, wine cellar and game room.

Here's more from the property's official listing:

"Stunning canyon, city, and ocean views serve as a breathtaking backdrop to all main rooms, each of which is thoughtfully oriented towards approx. 20 acres of lush gardens and grounds. The main house features 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, gourmet kitchen with breakfast room, library, and 2 family rooms – 1 of which doubles as a professional screening room. Additional 3 ensuite bedrooms for staff. The latest and greatest amenities including a garage for 11 cars, an elevator, wine cellar, gym, and game room. A pool/guest house with a mosaic-tiled pool and indoor/outdoor kitchen, as well as a hidden tennis court and orchard, complete this estate."

Here's a look at Drake's deluxe celebrity compound from the DeLuxe Place YouTube channel:

As you may have heard, Drake owns a much larger mansion in Toronto. That mansion, which spans 50,000 square feet, has been the subject of several trespassings and even one shooting in recent days. Drake's Toronto mansion was custom built by the rapper from scratch. You know how a 3,200-square-foot home would normally be considered a very large home? Drake's MASTER BEDROOM in his Toronto mansion is 3,200 square feet. And that does not include the master's 1,100 square feet of outdoor terrace space. The home also has a regulation-size NBA basketball court, which is crowned by a 21-square-foot pyramid skylight.

