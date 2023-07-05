Dr. Paul Nassif Of "Botched" Fame Sells Bel Air Mansion For $20.4 Million

Dr. Paul Nassif, familiar to viewers of the reality series "Botched" on E!, has reportedly sold his three-story Bel Air mansion for the sum of $20.4 million. That's no small sum even for an impressive home like this one, but pretty far short of the $32 million asking price he first listed it for back in 2021.

The home is nestled away in a celeb-friendly gated enclave of Bel-Air, right next door to the famous mansion and architectural fireworks show known as "The One," but with plenty of style of its own. It's got more than 12,000 square feet of living space with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and six half-baths. Here's part of its official description from its Concierge Auctions listing:

"Envisioned by Bowery Design Group with interior design by Faye Resnick, the ultra-modern yet serene estate boasts nearly one and a half acres with cantilevered architecture that makes the estate appear to float above the hills, affording you iconic views of Downtown L.A. and the ocean beyond. Dripping with a coastal-modern vibe, the home offers spaces to find your zen and other areas to show off in grand style. Artful light fixtures and design features complement the natural palette while retracting glass walls throughout are ready to lure you outside to the spectacular terrace. Enjoy three levels of outdoor living and entertaining spaces—on the main floor terrace, host a crowd overlooking the city or dinner, cocktails, and late-night swimming. Relax in the lower-level, indoor-outdoor wellness retreat."

The listing also touts the mansion's "fitness room, steam room, sauna, and 73-foot swimming pool," all purportedly of the caliber of a professional spa.

Details of the home's new owner don't appear to be public yet. But you can take a look at the former mansion of Dr. Paul Nassif in the video below, also from Concierge Auctions.