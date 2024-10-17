Dr. Luke Lists Two LA Mansions

Record producer Lukasz Gottwald, better known by the pseudonym Dr. Luke, has not just one but two mansions in the Los Angeles area listed for sale. First, he's listed the Malibu beach mansion he bought from rocker Ozzy Osbourne back in 2012. That home has an asking price of nearly $12 million. He is also trying again to find a buyer for his home in the Hollywood Hills after first trying in 2018. Back then, he wanted $13 million for the property, but now the asking price is less than $8 million.

The beach house in Malibu is in a European-inspired style, and Luke is said to have maintained the in-house music studio that Osbourne had in the house when he lived there. It has five bedrooms and five baths spread through three floors right on La Costa Beach, plus a balcony for appreciating the oceanfront view and plenty of amenities.

As for the Hollywood Hills home, it's also got three floors, with more than 4,000 square feet, four beds, and five bathrooms between them. And as its official listing makes clear, it's a little more centrally located than the Malibu place:

"Stunning Spanish contemporary villa hovering over the Sunset Strip with drop-dead panoramic city & ocean views from every room. Interiors by Commune, this 3-story private estate hosts an open floor plan with a step-down living room w/a fireplace, gourmet kitchen, studio, exquisite bathrooms & massive entertainment room that spans the entire length of the home. Two-story spiral staircase w/ skylight leads to bedrooms, including a large private primary suite overlooking the lights of LA. Perched on the hills with explosive views, the enormous wrap-around tile deck features an infinity pool, spa, and covered entertaining area. 'Welcome to Hollywood' the most iconic street in the world."

Despite all that, Luke evidently had some trouble the last time he tried to sell the house about six years ago. Now, he's given it a deep discount of some $5 million, so perhaps he'll get a bite this time around.

Both listings come as Dr. Luke has found himself a controversial figure in the music business. Last year, he and Kesha settled multiple lawsuits and countersuits stemming from abuse and assaults she allegedly suffered at his hands, with him denying the accusations and countersuing for defamation. Nevertheless, he found himself in lower demand among pop artists, even having to change his producing name to Tyson Trax in order to avoid public scrutiny. And Katy Perry worked with him again on her ill-fated new album "143," provoking still more controversy.