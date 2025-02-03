"Dr. Laura" Schlessinger Wants $23 Million For Her Expansive Compound In California

Dr. Laura Schlessinger, known to millions of radio listeners as Dr. Laura, currently host of a live call-in show on SiriusXM, is downsizing her large oceanside compound to something smaller, according to The Wall Street Journal. She's listed the property in Santa Barbara, where she's lived and worked for some 20 years, with an asking price of $23 million.

That's a bit more than the $22.85 million she listed the property for in 2021, actually entering contract on a sale, which unfortunately fell through. Now, she's telling WSJ that even though she's forged a lot of sentimental attachment to the home and has mixed feelings about leaving, "they're going to hand me a check and I'll change my mind."

Schlessinger bought the spread in 2005 with her late husband Lewis Bishop who passed away in 2015, paying a little over $6.1 million at the time. It's a multi-structure compound on almost four acres overlooking the sea, with a total of 8,788 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, and seven baths across the main house, guesthouse, and private apartment. Other structures on the grounds include courts for tennis and pickleball, a pool and spa, a koi pond, and a walking trail that surrounds the property's perimeter. Here's a bit more from the listing:

"A symphony of sea and sky unfolds at this coastal retreat, redefining luxury living in Santa Barbara. This private estate celebrates matchless ocean & Channel Island views through sunlit windows, while the main terrace merges with the horizon—a sublime gathering space where evenings linger by the glow of the fireplace…What elevates this 3.75-acre estate is its rare, predominantly flat terrain—a precious commodity among Santa Barbara's luxury estates, where generations will weave their stories against the backdrop of California's most treasured coastline."

What the listing does not mention is that the home is also outfitted with radio broadcasting facilities, as Dr. Laura's show has originated from her Santa Barbara home for some time. "During commercial breaks, I'm staring at ships going by," she told WSJ. "It's very relaxing."

Now, she's planning to move to a smaller home elsewhere in Santa Barbara, in part to finance her passion for sailing. With the money from the sale, she says she intends to bring her sailing crew to Europe for races, something she can't afford to do while in her current abode.

Take a look at Dr. Laura's Santa Barbara compound in the video from Atlas Imagery on Vimeo below: