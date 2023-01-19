Dr. Dre Scores $6 Million For Calabasas Mansion

Dr. Dre is reportedly close to a big payday for a lot of his music assets in the near future, but Dirt.com reports he just closed another sale to tide him over until that gets finalized. The legendary rap producer has sold the Calabasas home he bought in 2018 for $6 million – which happens to be $1 million more than he paid for it about five years ago.

The house measures in at 9,378 square feet with room for six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, not to mention a multitude of amenities including a home movie theater, a beauty salon, and the expansive master suite upstairs with its own fireplace, wraparound balcony, and deluxe bathroom. Official marketing materials tout the home's numerous other excellent touches:

"Recently updated, over one million dollars spent to make home a show place with all the finest materials everyone wants today. Wide plank light oak floors, granite, marble & tile surfaces, cabinetry, wall finishes and more. Best of all: Media room with 'top of the line' audio visual equipment & whole house sound system. All bedrooms have walk in closets, incredible bathrooms & and there is even a bathroom/full salon for hair styling & make up. The main bedroom has 2 walk in closets, adjacent wrap-around balcony/deck and views. Bathroom updated with today's in-demand materials & styling. The entertainer's backyard features pool, spa, sport court, large grassy area, fire pit, outdoor kitchen and separate pizza oven."

Tucked away in the Mountain View Estates gated community in Calabasas, the home now has a new owner whose identity remains unknown. Dre still has property in the area, though, and he's currently trying to find a buyer for a beach house on Carbon Beach in Malibu with an asking price of $20 million.

You can take a look at Dre's former Calabasas home in the video below from Jim Cavanaugh on YouTube. Enjoy: