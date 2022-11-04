Dr. Dre Looks To Executive Produce $20 Million For Oceanfront Malibu Beach House

After a little over two decades of ownership, Dr. Dre is looking to executive produce a HUGE profit on his oceanfront Malibu beach house, which just hit the market. As noted and spotted by Dirt.com, Dr. Dre paid $4.8 million for his Malibu beach house back in 2000. He just listed the property for $20 million. In other words, if he gets full asking price, that would be a $15 million profit for the rapper/producer/mogul.

Located on Malibu's highly-coveted Carbon Beach, Dr. Dre's Malibu house was built in 1993 and has 8,800 square feet of living space spread over three floors, with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The sale comes almost exactly a year after Dre finalized his divorce from longtime wife Nicole Young. Nicole actually lived in this house as the couple was going through a rather contentious divorce battle that at one point landed Dre in the hospital with a brain aneurysm. In the end, Dre agreed to pay Nicole a total of $100 million in cash, spread over two $50 million payments. That was a relative bargain considering some of the facts that were presented in divorce filings. For example, in divorce filings we learned that that Dre had $182 million in CASH in his checking/savings account, owns $270 million worth of real estate, art and other hard assets and makes around $3 million per year passively from royalties and stock dividends.

You can see Dre's Malibu beach house in the video below at the 10 minute mark (I've queued it up):

Outside of Malibu Dr. Dre's primary home continues to be a palatial hilltop estate in a gated Brentwood community. He bought the Brentwood mansion in 2014 for $50 million from Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Not sure why anyone would sell a Malibu mansion like that. Even after paying Nicole $100 million, Dr. Dre has net worth of $500 million, so it's not like he needs the cash. Maybe it just has bad vibes and memories?