Director Joe Russo Lists Los Angeles Mansion For Almost $25 Million

Joe Russo, one half of the filmmaking duo known (along with brother Anthony Russo) as the Russo Brothers, responsible for some of the most commercially successful films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has released a new blockbuster on the real estate market. It's a stately home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles that the director has listed for sale with an asking price of just under $25 million.

That's about $4 million more than the $21 million Russo reportedly paid for it in May of 2022, after a bidding war on the then brand new home resulted in him and his wife Alicia Russo paying $1.2 million over the property's original asking price in order to close the deal.

The house has over 9,300 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half-baths, all with what the listing calls "flawlessly executed interiors created by the renowned interior design firm Pierce and Ward." The listing goes on:

"Every inch of the home, inside and outside, has been transformed to capture the striking canyon views and beams of light glowing through soaring windows and doors from sunrise to sunset at carefully designed vistas throughout the day. Enter through a stunning glass door to ultra-inviting living and dining rooms designed for daily enjoyment, with lavish yet welcoming interiors that appeal to all, featuring a London-chic flair mixed with mid-century design that will surely rival the best home designs executed in all of Los Angeles."

The three-story home is serviced by an elevator, all the better to reach amenities like the pool and game room, the wine room, the bar, and befitting the home of a movie director, "the single most inviting screening room, clearly designed for family and friends' movie nights." Outdoor entertaining is also a treat near the infinity edge pool or the outdoor fireplace. And there's plenty of green lawn space, too.

All this and more can be seen for yourself in the video from realtor Cindy Ambuehl below: