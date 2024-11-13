Diddy Is Having A Hard Time Selling His Infamous Beverly Hills Mansion

On top of everything else, Sean "Diddy" Combs also seems to be having some trouble finding a buyer for his huge Beverly Hills mansion, the one that was notoriously raided by Homeland Security authorities back in March. Not only has the home not sold after about two months on the market, but TMZ reports that there has been "zero" interest from any prospective buyers in that same period.

The mansion is currently priced at $61.5 million, a price point that realtor sources told TMZ was "ridiculous" and overpriced. And with the holiday season approaching, it's one of the worst times of the year to try and sell a house generally since a lot of people tend to be focusing on other things at least through Christmas and the New Year, leaving fewer interested parties, particularly in this top price tier.

But there's no getting around the fact that this mansion is also suffering from its association with Diddy and the infamous "freak-offs" that allegedly took place there. One source talks of a married couple that toured the house but felt "creeped out" by the vibes there and left in a hurry. The good news for Combs and his realtor is that at least there has been enough interest for people to tour the home, but everything else about the incident seems like a bad sign. And it does hold true that homes with notorious connections in the world of crime tend to be a harder, more specialized sale than more anonymous luxury real estate properties usually are. One real estate source called it an "ick factor," which could result in Combs having to lower his asking price if he wants the home to actually sell — a possibility as he faces so many criminal and civil charges in court.

If Combs ends up needing some extra money to pay his legal fees, civil court judgments, or settlements in the near future, you may see a drastic price drop on the mansion in the near future. But it also might make sense for him to leave it where it is in anticipation of an uptick in buyer interest in the spring.

The mansion itself may be "overpriced" at $61.5 million, but it's still pretty impressive at 17,000 square feet, ten bedrooms, and 13 bathrooms, plus a detached guest house and spa building. It's cold comfort after more than ten years of ownership, but Combs paid $40 million for the property back in 2014, so he's got some substantial breathing room before he has to start worrying about selling it at a loss.