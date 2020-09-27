Derek Jeter Lists Tampa Mansion For Almost $30 Million

Famed former Yankee and current Miami Marlins exec, Derek Jeter, has put his expansive estate in Tampa, Florida up for sale, according to The New York Times. The asking price for the property, known locally as "St Jetersburg," is $29 million, and if it sells for that price it will hold not just one but two real estate records in the area.

The 30,875-square-foot mansion (counting some 9,000 feet of outdoor porches and balconies) is reportedly the largest and most expensive in the history of Davis Islands, an upscale residential community adjacent to downtown. From a celebrity real estate standpoint, the most intriguing aspect of the property is that Jeter had reportedly been renting the property to Tom Brady and his family – and that potential buyers being able to tour the property without any "meet and greets" with the recent convert to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is somehow baked into their rental agreement.

As for the home itself, it sits on a 1.25-acre lot near Hillsborough Bay. It has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and eight half baths, plus a swimming pool, two boat lifts, and two garages. Beyond that details on the property had been scarce, but the new listing touts features like this one:

"One of the most unique features of the home is the expansive clubroom that has a full-service bar, billiards & game table, multiple TVs, and a sitting area. The glass corner wall of this room completely opens up to take advantage of its outdoor porch overlooking the water."

You can also take a look at the home where two sports legends have lived in the video below, from Smith & Associates Real Estate:

Still on the fence? Stephen Gay is the real estate broker who holds the listing with Smith & Associates, and he told the Times that the home known as St. Jetersburg is "the most impressive home to ever hit the market in the Tampa Bay area." And now the search for that home's new owner has officially begun.