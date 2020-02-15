Demi Lovato Re-Lists Her Laurel Canyon House For Almost $9 Million

Actress and singer Demi Lovato is giving selling her Laurel Canyon home in Los Angeles another try, putting it back on the market with an asking price of $8.995 million, celeb real estate site Dirt reports. That's a bit less than the $9.5 million she wanted back in the fall of 2018, shortly after she was reported to have suffered a nearly fatal overdose in the house.

But, it's also a bit more than the $8.3 million she reportedly paid in 2016. Since then, she's had her fair share of problems with the property, like in 2017, when a mudslide left huge piles of debris in the yard and resulted in the property being briefly officially designated as unsafe, necessitating additional fortifications (you can read a more detailed breakdown of those problems right here). Lovato herself hasn't lived in the house since her OD, and it's been going as a luxury rental for the last year and change, priced at the reported sum of $40,000 a month.

Still, the 5,500-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath house looks to be a nice piece of property. Here's how it's described in official marketing materials:

"Located at the end of a quiet road above the Chateau Marmont, this private estate is set behind gates and towers above unobstructed views from Downtown to the Pacific Ocean on over an acre of land. The light-filled, open floor plan offers custom design with a double-height living room, Fleetwood pocket doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows all revealing the panoramic, city views…An upper club level provides a bar and media room that lead to a huge sky lounge terrace where one can soak in the tranquil views while still being minutes from the excitement of the Sunset Strip."

Of course, the best way to appreciate the former Lovato home is in a video like the one below, courtesy of the California Rich YouTube channel: