Demi Lovato Gets $7 Million Home In Los Angeles

Following reports that she finally got rid of her old Sunset Strip place earlier this year, Demi Lovato has found a new place to live located across town in the Studio City area. Dirt.com reports that Lovato has purchased a modern farmhouse-style abode with plenty of space and a more secluded location for $7 million on the dot.

The 8,500-square-foot house has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with almost as much space as that outdoors. The extremely enthusiastic listing, which was in all-caps for some reason, described it as "MAGNIFICENT MODERN FARMHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRIME NEIGHBORHOOD OF COLFAX MEADOWS," and it has an impressive array of amenities to go with all the space and seclusion.

Those amenities include a lounge with wet bar, a soundproof home movie theater, brand new kitchen appliances, and even an elevator. Having only been built this year, it's out on the cutting edge technologically, with all the necessary components that make up a modern smart home, like remotely controlled lights, security system, and audio-visual equipment.

Outside you'll find professional-grade landscaping from the gardens to the lawn, plus plenty of patio space and a swimming pool and spa. There's a two-car garage in the front, but Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich will have space for plenty more automobiles in what might be the home's most striking feature: a subterranean four-car garage that sits right next to a large wine cellar and a cool basement lounge.

Reading about amenities and square-footage is one thing, but to get a real sense of the new Demi Lovato house you can check it out in the video below from Sky Photography LA: