DeMarcus Cousins Lists Vegas Mansion At $8 Million

DeMarcus Cousins, waived in February by the Los Angeles Lakers due to an injury, is looking to get rid of his huge Las Vegas mansion loaded with countless amenities. TMZ reports that Cousins has listed the mansion with an asking price of $8 million – not a bad price for a place this expansive and luxurious in Nevada.

The soon to be former Cousins mansion has 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, but that's just the beginning, as one previous listing for the property made clear:

"Stunning and lavish two-acre estate is a palace of elegance and luxury. Designed by award-winning architect Richard Luke, this showcase property has a classic Hollywood movie feel, felt immediately with a drive up to the porte cochere. The double-door entrance reveals a home based on comfortable living and convenience with an elevator, two spiral staircases and a four-car garage with motor court."

The listing goes on to highlight some of the property's other amenities, including some very enticing basketball-specific ones:

"A true 'baller home,' the entertainment wing includes a full indoor basketball court alongside a state-of-the art fitness center with outdoor views. A custom theater comes with reclining stadium seating and a stage with velvet drapes that houses an automated drop-down movie screen. Strike up a friendly game of pool in the billiards room or enjoy a cocktail from the full bar while watching your favorite show on the giant flat-screen TV."

With a mansion like this, you'll need some pretty enticing reasons to ever leave, but this one, located in the Vegas gated community Queensridge, is just a few minutes away from the Las Vegas strip by car (Cousins himself has been seen around town quite a bit when he trained there in the off-season).

You can take a look at this $8 million mansion in the video below from Luxurious Estates International: