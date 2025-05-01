Deion Sanders' Sprawling Former Texas Estate Hits The Market — Again: It Was So Big, It's Now An Entire Neighborhood

By on April 30, 2025 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

It's the house that Prime Time built — and now, once again, it's looking for a buyer.

Deion Sanders' onetime Texas mega-mansion — a palatial estate he custom-built at the height of his career — is back on the market. Known as Chateau Montclair, the Prosper, Texas estate was once the centerpiece of a 112-acre private compound that Sanders called home during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. Today, that same mansion sits on a fraction of the original land, but it remains one of the most extravagant private residences in North Texas — and, at $5.75 million, the most expensive listing in the town of Prosper.

A Personal Palace Fit For Prime Time

When Deion Sanders built Chateau Montclair in 1999, it wasn't just a mansion — it was a kingdom. Originally set on a massive 112-acre spread in Prosper, Texas, the estate was designed to reflect Sanders' outsized personality and lifestyle at the height of his NFL stardom.

The 29,000-square-foot mansion includes ten bedrooms and ten bathrooms, along with a dedicated entertainment wing that rivals a private resort. Inside, there's a movie theater, a bowling alley, a basketball court, an indoor football field, a barbershop, and a billiard room.

The master suite alone spans 3,000 square feet and includes a fireplace, a kitchenette, a Jacuzzi tub, and a sprawling custom closet that's bigger than most apartments.

Outside, the estate once included a 12-acre lake, private dock, and space for dozens of cars and boats. Today, the grounds have been scaled down significantly. The original 112-acre estate was eventually subdivided — a process we'll explore more in a moment — and the current home now sits on approximately six acres. Still, it remains one of the most extravagant private properties in the Dallas area.

A Choppy Sales History

Deion first listed Chateau Montclair in 2011 for $21 million, alongside another nearby home priced at $7.5 million. Ultimately, the primary estate was sold in 2014 to a group of developers for $15 million.

The buyers proceeded to carve the 112-acre estate up into a new upscale subdivision they named "Montclair." Deion's original mansion was carved down from 112 acres to just six — still sizable, but a shadow of the original sprawl.

Here's what "Montclair" looks like from above today. Note Deion's massive former property in the center:

Just Listed!

The newly shrunken estate returned to the market in 2018 for $14.5 million. It didn't sell. Since then, it's gone through several rounds of price cuts. It was just listed this week for $5.75 million. Here's a video tour from when the reduced Chatuea Montclair was listed in 2018:

A Rare Texas Trophy

Even with a reduced footprint, Chateau Montclair remains an icon of celebrity real estate in Texas. Just 45 minutes north of Dallas, the home offers the kind of mega-luxury that few properties can rival. And at $5.75 million — less than a third of its original asking price — it could be a steal for a buyer with vision (and deep pockets).

As for Sanders? These days, he's focused on building a powerhouse college football program at the University of Colorado, where he signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension in March 2025. The deal upped his base salary from $5.9 million to $10 million for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, $11 million for 2027 and 2028, and $12 million in 2029. He'll also be cheering on his son Shedeur Sanders, who was just drafted into the NFL.

But his real estate legacy in Texas — larger than life, unforgettable, and now surprisingly affordable — continues to draw attention more than a decade after he moved on.

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Michael Bolton Net Worth
    Michael
    Bolton
  2. Terrance Watanabe Net Worth
    Terrance
    Watanabe
  3. Nick Simmons Net Worth
    Nick
    Simmons
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Sophie Simmons Net Worth
    Sophie
    Simmons
  6. Jeremy Renner Net Worth
    Jeremy
    Renner
  7. Chris Ivery Net Worth
    Chris
    Ivery
  8. Mark Kerr Net Worth
    Mark
    Kerr
  9. Geena Davis Net Worth
    Geena
    Davis
  10. Brendan Fraser Net Worth
    Brendan
    Fraser
  11. Ellen Pompeo Net Worth
    Ellen
    Pompeo
  12. Charles Payne Net Worth
    Charles
    Payne
  13. Emily Compagno Net Worth
    Emily
    Compagno
  14. Larry The Cable Guy Net Worth
    Larry
    The Cable Guy
  15. Julia Louis-Dreyfus Net Worth
    Julia
    Louis-Dreyfus
  16. Vinnie Johnson Net Worth
    Vinnie
    Johnson
  17. Gene Simmons Net Worth
    Gene
    Simmons