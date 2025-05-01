Deion Sanders' Sprawling Former Texas Estate Hits The Market — Again: It Was So Big, It's Now An Entire Neighborhood

It's the house that Prime Time built — and now, once again, it's looking for a buyer.

Deion Sanders' onetime Texas mega-mansion — a palatial estate he custom-built at the height of his career — is back on the market. Known as Chateau Montclair, the Prosper, Texas estate was once the centerpiece of a 112-acre private compound that Sanders called home during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. Today, that same mansion sits on a fraction of the original land, but it remains one of the most extravagant private residences in North Texas — and, at $5.75 million, the most expensive listing in the town of Prosper.

A Personal Palace Fit For Prime Time

When Deion Sanders built Chateau Montclair in 1999, it wasn't just a mansion — it was a kingdom. Originally set on a massive 112-acre spread in Prosper, Texas, the estate was designed to reflect Sanders' outsized personality and lifestyle at the height of his NFL stardom.

The 29,000-square-foot mansion includes ten bedrooms and ten bathrooms, along with a dedicated entertainment wing that rivals a private resort. Inside, there's a movie theater, a bowling alley, a basketball court, an indoor football field, a barbershop, and a billiard room.

The master suite alone spans 3,000 square feet and includes a fireplace, a kitchenette, a Jacuzzi tub, and a sprawling custom closet that's bigger than most apartments.

Outside, the estate once included a 12-acre lake, private dock, and space for dozens of cars and boats. Today, the grounds have been scaled down significantly. The original 112-acre estate was eventually subdivided — a process we'll explore more in a moment — and the current home now sits on approximately six acres. Still, it remains one of the most extravagant private properties in the Dallas area.

A Choppy Sales History

Deion first listed Chateau Montclair in 2011 for $21 million, alongside another nearby home priced at $7.5 million. Ultimately, the primary estate was sold in 2014 to a group of developers for $15 million.

The buyers proceeded to carve the 112-acre estate up into a new upscale subdivision they named "Montclair." Deion's original mansion was carved down from 112 acres to just six — still sizable, but a shadow of the original sprawl.

Here's what "Montclair" looks like from above today. Note Deion's massive former property in the center:

Just Listed!

The newly shrunken estate returned to the market in 2018 for $14.5 million. It didn't sell. Since then, it's gone through several rounds of price cuts. It was just listed this week for $5.75 million. Here's a video tour from when the reduced Chatuea Montclair was listed in 2018:

A Rare Texas Trophy

Even with a reduced footprint, Chateau Montclair remains an icon of celebrity real estate in Texas. Just 45 minutes north of Dallas, the home offers the kind of mega-luxury that few properties can rival. And at $5.75 million — less than a third of its original asking price — it could be a steal for a buyer with vision (and deep pockets).

As for Sanders? These days, he's focused on building a powerhouse college football program at the University of Colorado, where he signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension in March 2025. The deal upped his base salary from $5.9 million to $10 million for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, $11 million for 2027 and 2028, and $12 million in 2029. He'll also be cheering on his son Shedeur Sanders, who was just drafted into the NFL.

But his real estate legacy in Texas — larger than life, unforgettable, and now surprisingly affordable — continues to draw attention more than a decade after he moved on.