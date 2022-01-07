David Spade Lists Longtime Beverly Hills Mansion For $20 Million

David Spade first spotted what eventually became his home for 20 years back in 1998. He approached the owner with an offer, but for whatever reason the deal fell through. At the time he first toured the 1970s-style mansion high up in the hills above Beverly Hills, Spade was one season into a new NBC show called "Just Shoot Me!". His salary per episode at the time was $150,000. That worked out to around $3.3 million per season, pre-tax. A healthy income, but the show's future was by no means guaranteed. So David walked away.

By 2001, "Just Shoot Me!" was a hit series that had just completed airing its fifth of what would eventually be seven seasons. Ahead of the fifth season, Spade's salary per episode had ballooned to $300,000. That worked out to around $6.6 million per season.

Flush with cash and confidence, David re-approached the owners of that 1970s-style mansion in the hills.

This time he was successful, with a winning bid of…

$4 million

That's the same as paying around $6.4 million for a home in today's dollars.

This mid-century modern hillside mansion with a sleek pool and private tennis court would remain David Spade's main home in Los Angeles for the next two decades. Other homes would come and go in Spade's property portfolio, including an oceanfront mansion in Malibu that he sold to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in 2013 for $10.225 million. But his original Beverly Hills home, which was technically within an area called Trousdale Estates, would remain his home base… until recently.

In October of 2021 David paid a little under $14 million for a newly-constructed spec home in the same neighborhood.

Now that a few months have gone by and David has officially settled into the new mansion, he's ready to part with old one. It just hit the market yesterday with a price tag of…

$19.995 million

Here's a video tour of David Spade's soon-to-be former incredible mansion:

Considering the fact that David is famously one of Hollywood's most successful Lotharios, he undoubtedly made some really great memories in this home. Some of David's famous conquests who presumably have been naked in this mansion include Heather Locklear, Julie Bowen, Teri Hatcher, Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra.

David has never been married but he does have a daughter with former Playboy Playmate Jillian Grace. FYI, David was in his early 20s when Jillian was born in 1985 🙂

So if the buyer of the above home is a bachelor, he has some big sheets to fill!