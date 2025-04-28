David Duchovny Lists Longtime Malibu Home For $12.5 Million

After nearly a decade of ownership and millions in upgrades, David Duchovny is ready to say goodbye to his custom Malibu retreat.

The "X-Files" and "Californication" star has listed his Point Dume estate for $12.5 million. Set on a full acre with deeded private beach access, the property includes a 3,580-square-foot main house, a lap pool, a separate gym, and one very unusual feature: a fully renovated train caboose turned into a guesthouse.

From Rental To Dream Home

Duchovny's connection to the property dates back to the early 2000s, when he rented it from "The X-Files" creator Chris Carter while still based primarily in New York. The property must have left an impression, because years later, Duchovny returned — this time as the owner. In 2016, Duchovny purchased the estate for $4.75 million and immediately embarked on an ambitious rebuild. He razed the existing structure and spent about $11.7 million creating the modern indoor-outdoor home that stands there today.

The main residence has an airy, open floor plan — a notable change for Duchovny, who grew up in New York apartments and said he "kind of liked the idea of being forced upon each other" after the pandemic. The home features a gravel motor court, custom wooden pivot doors, cement floors, stone countertops, Miele appliances, and large pivoting glass doors that blur the line between inside and out.

All in, Duchovny has invested close to $16 million into the property, meaning if he sells for the $12.5 million asking price, he'll be facing a sizable loss.

A Caboose Like No Other

While the main house is impressive, Duchovny says one of his proudest achievements is the property's original train caboose, which he transformed into a stylish guesthouse at a cost of around $1 million.

The caboose wasn't his idea — it was already there when Duchovny first rented the property. In fact, bringing in quirky structures like vintage trailers or train cars was something of a tradition among creative Malibu homeowners in the '80s and '90s, especially in laid-back neighborhoods like Point Dume. Likely installed by a previous owner as a guesthouse or retreat, the caboose became one of Duchovny's favorite parts of the property.

Today, it includes a living and sleeping area, dining nook, kitchen, bathroom, and even a roof deck. Duchovny lived in the caboose while overseeing construction of the main house, wrote his 2021 novel "Truly Like Lightning" there, and often records episodes of his podcast "Fail Better" inside.

Here's a video tour of the home. You can see the caboose in the last 10 seconds:

Designed For Relaxation

The outdoor spaces are packed with amenities: a wood-decked lap pool, a hot tub, cold plunge, outdoor shower, sunken firepit with built-in seating, and an outdoor kitchen equipped with a Wolf grill and mini fridge. A separate stand-alone gym overlooks the landscaped grounds dotted with mature citrus trees.

Between the resort-style amenities and private beach access just a five-minute walk away, Duchovny described his time there as "endless summer days."

Why He's Selling

Now 64, Duchovny says he's selling because his children are grown and he no longer needs such a large primary residence. He also owns an apartment in New York and a house in Costa Rica.

Earlier this year, he launched a new History Channel docuseries, "Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny."

As Malibu's real estate market rebounds following road closures from the Pacific Palisades fire, agents expect to see a surge in deals — and Duchovny's $12.5 million listing could be one of the season's standout offerings.