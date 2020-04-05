David And Victoria Beckham Buy New $24 Million Condo In Miami

David and Victoria Beckham are coping with nationwide quarantine orders by doing what many of us probably wish we could do: buying a new place in which they can live. This time, they've made a $24 million addition to their real estate holdings, reports TMZ, and the new digs are in the form of a snazzy five-bedroom condo located in the recently completed One Thousand Museum luxury high rise in Miami, where David owns the Inter Miami CF soccer team.

The Beckhams' new condo (as well as the rest of One Thousand Museum) was the work of recently departed architect Zaha Hadid and the finishing touches on it were reportedly completed just months ago. It has five bedrooms and plenty of incredible views of the Miami skyline, as well as a stunning, futuristic design, but arguably even more impressive is the 62-story high rise itself. Here's how the one-of-a-kind residential building is described in official marketing materials:

"One Thousand Museum, South Florida's most prestigious new residential tower is redefining Miami's skyline. This infusion of Art, Architecture & Design comes from the prolific imagination of Pritzker Prize Winning Architect Zaha Hadid. Over the past 30 years, Zaha Hadid has become internationally renowned for her designs of sensuous, soaring buildings that push the limits of innovation and blur the lines between art and architecture."

The new Beckham condo has its own private swimming pool, and One Thousand Museum is even equipped with a rooftop helipad – perfect for ultra-wealthy residents jetting around straight from the roof to anywhere else they might want to go.

You can take a look at the One Thousand Museum luxury high rise in the YouTube video below, courtesy of the official Dezeen YouTube channel: