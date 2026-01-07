Daniel Tosh Gets $10.75 Million For Incredible Lake Tahoe Mansion

Back in September 2010, in one of the earliest episodes of Daniel Tosh's Comedy Central series "Tosh.0" he dedicated an entire segment to how he was "obsessed" with a new website called… CelebrityNetWorth.com.

In the segment, Tosh spent 5 minutes looking up net worths and just generally laughing about how much he loved the site.

In September 2010, CNW was about a year old. We had never had more than 1,000 visits a day to the site. In the 24 hours after the Tosh segment aired, we had over 500,000 visits.

The site was hosted on shared servers. As in, we shared a single server with about a dozen other websites. As the traffic ballooned, we melted that server and took all those sites offline for a week. Whoops!

Over the next year, every time Tosh.0 re-aired that episode, a gusher of traffic would come to CNW. It was glorious. That segment, and the dozens of subsequent re-airings, put CNW on the map. I'm forever grateful to Daniel Tosh.

It's so bizarre to even say this out loud, but that was a little more than 15 years ago! I'm happy to report that Daniel has been extremely successful in the last decade and a half. Successful enough that he just sold a house on Lake Tahoe for $10.75 million, and we currently estimate his net worth at $30 million.

The Lake Tahoe Compound

Tosh purchased the estate in 2018 for around $7 million, at a time when Tahoe's high-end real estate market had not yet gone fully stratospheric. Over the years that followed, values across the region surged, especially for rare west-shore waterfront properties with significant acreage and direct lake access.

The property sits on a double lot totaling 1.6 acres along the rustic west shore between Tahoe City and Sunnyside, a stretch prized for its privacy, tree cover, and old-school Tahoe feel. In total, the compound includes three separate dwellings, 93 feet of lake frontage, and a layout that feels more like a private resort than a single-family home.

At the top of the property is the main residence, a four-bedroom, three-bath house built in 2008. Designed for both entertaining and long stays, the home spans three levels and includes an elevator, a large game and entertainment room, and expansive glass walls overlooking the lake. A massive stone fireplace anchors the great room, while the kitchen is fully outfitted with high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, and a famously over-the-top commercial-grade ice cream machine.

A gated motor court and a four-car garage make the upper house functionally self-contained, while outdoor amenities include a hot tub, fire pit, bocce court, horseshoe pits, and broad lawns oriented toward the water.

Guesthouses, Funicular, And Lakefront Access

What truly sets the property apart is what happens once you leave the main house. A funicular, essentially a private hillside rail car, runs down the sloping terrain toward the lake, passing two additional structures along the way. The setup is playful, impractical, and undeniably memorable, which makes it very on-brand for Tosh.

The middle house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with classic Tahoe styling throughout. Knotty pine interiors, a stone fireplace, and a skylit kitchen give it the feel of a traditional mountain lodge rather than a modern guest wing. It also includes spa-like touches such as a steam shower, making it ideal for longer stays by friends or extended family.

At the shoreline sits the most charming structure on the property: a converted boat storage shed turned lakeside cabin. This studio-style retreat includes a sleeping loft, retro kitchenette, modern bathroom, and French doors that open directly onto the beach. It is the kind of structure most Tahoe buyers would build as an afterthought.

Here is a video tour of Daniel's former property:

Why Tosh Sold

When Tosh originally bought the property, he described Tahoe as one of the few places where he could fully unplug from touring and television obligations. The multi-structure layout was intentional, allowing visiting family to spread out without disrupting the quiet he valued during downtime.

So why sell? Not because of money, burnout, or a lifestyle shift away from Tahoe. Instead, the move appears to have been logistical. Tosh reportedly purchased another home on the opposite side of the lake, prioritizing social proximity over maintaining a custom-built compound that required constant upkeep.